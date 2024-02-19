Wike reiterates resolve to stop illegal settlers, gives demolition ultimatum to illegal settlers in Chika Aleita Science , Technological Village in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his resolve to adopt demonstration of political will, to stop illegal settlers, as he gives demolition ultimatum to illegal settlers in Chika Aleita Abuja Science and Technological Village.

Carrying out an inspection tour of the technical village on Monday flanked by his counterpart in the ministry of Science and Technology, Uche Godfrey Nnaji, Wike directed Development Control to see to the removal of the settlers, saying with the record that compensations has been paid to the earlier settlers in the place.

Wike, who issued the order, said the fast encroachment was aided by inability of the past administration to take action to stop individuals building illegally on the village, despite the payment of compensation, he however assured that his administration will adopt demonstration of political will by stopping the illegal settlers.

He told the minister that the money expended in providing infrastructure to the village will not be a waste.

Wike who expressed surprise, told journalists that he thought activities are ongoing in the village, directing the ministry to bring details of cost effects on erecting an office in the village instead of staying in a rented building.

He explained that their presence in the village will drive more investors to the science and technology incubation village.

Earlier the minister of Science and Technology, Uche Godfrey Nnaji, told Wike that leaving illegal settlers that have encroached the buffer of the village is constituting big risk and loss to the country’s investment drive, to the village that is the replica of London technology village. He said the government of great Britain was able to generate six billion pounds in six years.

Nnaji noted that the country is standing on the chance of making more if the right environment is put in place.

The Abuja technology village was the creation of Federal Government during the return of democracy to the country, and is also a Free Trade Zone, expected to incubate science and technology, but the subsequent administration under the late President Umar Musa Y’aradua with Senator Adamu Aliero who worked hard to see to the take off of the village, but the administration was short lived due to the death of President Ya”adua.

