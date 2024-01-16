Wike reiterates resolution to resolve security challenges in Abuja

…urged residents not to panic

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has assured Abuja residents of the FCT Administration resolution to resolve the security challenges affecting some sections of the FCT.

Wike who gave the assurance while addressing journalists before a close door emergency security meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, urged residents not to panic, stressing that measures would be taken to resolve the ugly incidents.

In the words of the Minister:”All of us are aware of the security situation in FCT, particularly in Bwari and some other areas that we have witnessed security challenges.

“Yes, I am aware that sometimes too, the press overblows what is happening, but all of us are concerned and we owe a duty to make sure that FCT is safe.

“We will do all we can, and we assure Nigerians who reside here that there is no need for panic. We are taking every step to make sure that the challenges are resolved,” he said.

The minister explained that the security meeting was to look into the security challenges and find practical ways to address them.

He added that all the Chairmen of the Area Councils were invited for the meeting because they also have a responsibility in their various councils.

“So, we will put our heads together to come up with solutions.

“We are not sleeping; the security agencies are not sleeping, and we provide every support that they require to allay the fears of the residents,” he said.

Wike, however, frowned at constant travels by the area councils’ chairmen in the wake of challenges, particularly the current kidnappings and other security challenges affecting the council areas.

He described the development as unacceptable, considering the critical role of the council chairmen in addressing security challenges.

“This time around, we will not be happy, where area council chairmen will abdicate their responsibility and travel out; while their domains are in chaos.

“We have gotten reports that the council chairmen travel anytime, and if anything happens, they will not call anybody’s name, but the FCT ministers.

“Recently NUT have embarked on strike. It is not because of our fault; it is the area council because primary schools are under the purview of the area councils.

“Again, it will look as if the ministers are doing nothing, but that is not our responsibility, however, we cannot fold our hands.

The minister disclosed that he has invited the striking teachers for a meeting this afternoon to resolve the problem.

“So, council chairmen should know that they must wake up to their responsibilities. It is not everything that happens people will say that the ministers are not taking steps,” he said.