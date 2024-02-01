Wike reiterates commitment to deliver ongoing projects by May 29th

… Tours project sites

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr.Nyesom Wike has continued with tour has reiterated his commitment to deliver ongoing projects in Abuja, and to be commission during president Bola Tinubu”s one year in office on May 29.

After inspection of the projects on Wednesday, Wike said he was working day and night to meet up with the promise he made to Tinubu and residents of the territory on the Abuja light rail project.

The minister had recently during inspection of road projects, said most of the ongoing work especially the light rail will be among projects that would be inaugurated during the one year in office of the president.

At Wupa train station Idu, Wike lamented the stage of work and asked the contractor to replan the car park for easy access by all passengers.

In Bassan-Jiwa, near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the minister expressed happiness over the level of work being handled by one of the contractors.

The minister also inspected the ongoing construction of a single lane expressway from Idu Industrial Layout which connects to Zuba, being constructed by Salini Nigeria Ltd.

In the words of the Minister:”This is part of our routine inspection of ongoing projects to see what the contractors have been doing.

“We are working day and night to see that the promise we made to President Bola Tinubu and residents of Abuja, that by May, Mr President will ride on the Metro line, but that is only the key thing.

“We want to have access roads to the various train stations, because if you do not create access roads to the communities who will be using the train, then the aim is defeated”

The minister said the Federal Capital Territory Administration was prepared on providing funds for the project.