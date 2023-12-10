Wike reiterates commitment to boost film festival, says it’s a catalyst for economic growth

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Barr Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his commitment to making the Zuma Film Festival even bigger and better as he identifies the just concluded Zuma International Film Festival as a catalyst for economic prosperity.

He made this commitment at the closing ceremony and award night of the 2023 Zuma Film Festival held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Wike, who was represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, stressed that the Administration is determined to implementing strategic plans aimed at further elevating the festival’s stature and impact.

“We also seek to amplify the reach and prestige of the Zuma Film Festival on the world stage. This will attract more attention, participants, and investments, thereby augmenting the festival’s economic benefits for the FCT.

“We also plan to expand the festival’s programme to encompass a wider array of cultural activities, workshops, and educational initiatives.

“By diversifying the offerings, we aim to attract a broader audience, including enthusiasts, students, and professionals, thus amplifying the economic impact across various sectors”, he added.

Wike also assured participants that the FCT Administration would continue to support local filmmakers and nurturing home grown talent.

His words, “We will continue to provide platforms, resources, and opportunities for budding filmmakers within the FCT, fostering on environment conducive to creative expression and innovation”.

While appreciating all the filmmakers, actors, producers, and everyone involved in the creation of these compelling works of art, the minister, however, called on them to carry forward the spirit of cultural convergence that has been the cornerstone of the festival.

Speaking earlier, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said the Zuma Film Festival has been an embodiment of the beauty found in the convergence of diverse cultures, ideologies, and creative expressions.

Adesola affirmed that throughout the festival’s period, residents of Abuja have witnessed a tapestry of narratives that have transcended boundaries, uniting people in the shared experience of the human story.

According to him, “Filmmakers, through their artistry, have not only entertained but have also provoked thoughts, stirred emotions, and fostered understanding among different cultures and traditions.

“Abuja, our beautiful city, has been adorned with the magic of storytelling, welcoming talents from around the globe to celebrate the richness of our collective human experiences”.

Highpoint of the event was the awards to deserving filmmakers, producers and actors amongst others.