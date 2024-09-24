Wike reaffirms commitment to upgrading Abuja master plan

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)Barr. Nyesom Wike has reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s commitment to reviewing and upgrading the Abuja Master Plan.

This comes after a team from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) paid him a visit in Abuja. The project, dubbed “Review and Upgrading of Integrated Urban Development Master Plan for Abuja,” will be implemented in collaboration with JICA.

“For us, be assured that it is a project that we are committed to, and we will do all we can to see that the project comes to fruition,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Shehu Ahmad, Executive Secretary, of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), said the review of the 45-year-old Abuja Master Plan was crucial to addressing current challenges in the capital city.

Including infrastructure, water supply, power supply, and storm water and wastewater drainage systems.

The goal is to make Abuja one of the world’s top cities, with a focus on urban mobility and employment opportunities.

The ES said, the move, aims to ensure sustainability in line with the government, adding that the project Output is the formulation of a regional infrastructure development strategy for Abuja and satellite towns and an integrated urban development plan from 2025 to 2050; and

enhanced capacity of planning and implementation officers.

“We are talking about supporting facilities in terms of infrastructure, water supply, power supply, and storm water and wastewater drainage system.

“We are also looking at the need for a smart city for Abuja so that the city will be one of the top cities in the world.

“Urban mobility has remained a challenge, and we are feeling that they should look into those areas to enhance it,” he said.

He added that the next step will be Data collection for the project’s inception report, with support from JICA and technical teams from FCTA and FCDA.

The Minister, further explained that an international conference will be held to gather input from stakeholders once the inception report is approved.

On his part, JICA’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, highlighted the agency’s successful projects in FCT, including nutrition improvement and open defecation elimination. He sought increased collaboration to expand these initiatives.

The FCTA is expected to expedite correspondence with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and approve the reviewed plan, along with the Urban and Regional Planning Act, ensuring seamless collaboration between FCTA and FCDA.

