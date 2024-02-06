Wike Promises Completion Of Pegi, Other Abandoned Road In Kuje. 

…Warned contractors to deliver quality and timely or face revocation

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has promised to revisit all awarded but abandoned road projects in the satellites and rural communities of the territory for completion.

Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike who made the promise during the flag off of 5km dualization carriage way in Kuje Area Council, stressed that government is a continuum, and no awarded contract should be left fallow.

The kuje road dualization, resurfacing and asphalt of the 5km carriage way is to cover from garage junction to LEA Secretary.

The Minister while responding to the request for rehabilitation of Kuje-Pegi road, assured the people of Kuje that his Administration would not relent in funding people – oriented projects that would bring governance closer to the rural dwellers.

He attributed all that he had achieved in the execution of infrastructural development so far, to the enormous support received from President Bola Tinubu.

Wike explained that he and the Minister of State for FCT were lucky in getting presidential approval for every request made, hence has no reason to give excuses.

“Everybody say we are doing well. All the doing well is because we have a President that provides all that we required. We are doing well because Mr President is behind us. He is the Governor of FCT. He only delegated his powers to us.

“Not every Minister has this luck. I and Minister of State can attest to the fact that we are very lucky. So, we cannot answer FCT with mouth. If you are a Minister, minister well. This has nothing to do with party, but about bringing governance to the people through development of infrastructure “

Wike however warned the contractors handling the project to get ready for work, whether it’s rains or not, noting that he would not hesitate to revoke the job if found wanting.

” Agreement is agreement. If you collect our money under raining season, you must do our job under raining season. I don’t know where you come from, I don’t know the connection you have, I don’t care… Poverty, insecurity dies not know party, rich or poor man. So, we must work together.”

Earlier, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud noted that the move to prioritize development of infrastructure in rural area was in line with Mr President’s zeal to promote inclusivity at all levels.

Also, the Gomo of Kuje, Jibrin Tanks Haruna who described Wike as an icon of development, honoured him with the title, ” Danchika migin – dadin- Kuje.

On his part, Chairman Kuje Area Council, Abdulahi Sabo, said the road when completed would help to solve the challenge of traffic jam usually experienced in Area, especially during raining season.

Also speaking, a developer working with FCTA in different capacity, advisory and consultancy, Chief Patrick Akinboye Ojo, said The people of Kuje have long awaited this project and we are impressed and happy that the minister, out of his busy schedule is able to come here, because we know everywhere he goes and makes a promise and intentions known, it will definitely come to pass and for that reason we are waiting in anticipation to hear from the working minister.

“We have seen what he has done in other places, especially within the FCT city centre where a lot of projects has been going on. So it is now our turn in Kuje. The project will impact tremendously on the people of Kuje. From here to Gwagwalada should be less than seven minutes drive but the traffic congestion in this area make it way longer than that.

” So the project, when completed will decongest this road and will by effect also allow free floe of traffic along the Airport Road. So you see, it’s beyond this area alone it’s going to affect every part of the FCT south. The contractors know the personality they are dealing with so they will perform because they will be paid. He added.

Most of the dignitaries that gave good will message on the occasion described Barr. Nyesom Wike as a capacity leader with a difference.

” We have no doubt in your capacity to dualize the road for us. We know you are a man of action.”