Wike presents N61bn  2023 supplementary budget to Presidency

.Probe sales of FG’s houses in Abuja —Minister

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Ezenwo Nyelsom Wike, has said he has sent sixty one billion naira (61, billion naira), 2023 Suppliestry budget to the Presidency for onward delivery to the National assembly for the legislative approval.

Barr.Wike said this on Tuesday in Abuja while inspecting projects as he tour the on going Vice President official residents and some roads construction in the city center.The Minister said the budget if approved will run till may 2024.

Wike said with his meeting with Department Management office, his administration can access one hundred billion naira counterpart funding for selected projects in the territory, especially the construction of Millennium Towers.

“What we are doing now, is that we have submitted a supplementary budget for 2023, and Mr. President has approved to transmit it to the National Assembly. We are asking that we should be allowed to spend N61 billion before the 2024, because we have the money, and we want to use that money for specific projects, so that by May 29th these projects are completed. This assures that no project that we have started we will be abandoned”

Wike revealed that with new funding plan, the one kilometer B12 roads construction which spans from America embassy side to the the Federal Secretariat would be completed before May 2024.

“We are happy that the residents of Abuja has now seen that projects abandoned are being completed, and those who have lost hope can now see that there is still hope for this country” he said.

“We are doing everything possible to improve on our IGR, and as I speak today we have done very well in terms of IGR, this money will be attached to specific projects, so that we don’t any issue of not having money to this project.

He also assured the Messer’s Beggers construction company, handling the construction of official resident of Vice President of immediate payment of the the work for timely completion at the new cost of fifteen billion naira from the initial cost of ten billion naira owing to effect of inflation on the economy.

The minister also inspected ongoing completion work on out-sex road around FCDA to Durumi/Area 3 junction.

When completed the roads feature include street lights, drains, among others.

“I have discussed with the DG of the Sukuk fund and as I speak to you, we have over 70 to 100 billion Naira we are trying to access, and we are going to attach it to specific projects. For them, while I’m interested in roads and bridges, but we spoke to them that we have other projects like the millennium tower, that is going to change our entire landscape in terms of tourism and the rest of it, and they have agreed. What you are going to see from next year is something else.This is achievable . He emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has called for the investigation of the sale of federal government houses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the review of the Abuja land swap system even as he widen the scope of work of task force on issuance of certificate of occupancy, recently constituted.

Recall that Wike, had a week ago, inaugurated a task force on issuance of certificate of occupancy to housing estates in Abuja which he directed that the panel should complete its assignment in one month.

The minister on Tuesday, also empowered the committee to carry out investigation of the land swap initiative which he extended the one month earlier given to it to two months considering the additional task he gave the team.

He mandated the committee to ascertain the situation of federal government houses in the territory and bring forward the true position of things.

In the words of the Minister: “We want to get details of the land swap system and the sale of federal government houses in the Federal Capital Territory.

“There are so many complains that some houses are abandoned and some are sold, let us know the houses that are sold. Where are the documentations? Let them show us the receipt of payments.

“Not only the federal government houses but also the houses built and abandon in the city.

“With the additional responsibility, the task force will now last for two months instead of the one month earlier given”

The Abuja land swap initiative started by the Federal Capital Territory Administration in 2013, is a system where government gives a green field to developers for real property development. The developers in turn provide specified infrastructure on the land.