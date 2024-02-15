Wike places N20m bounty on 2 kidnappers

.Charges CP to fish them out, dead or alive

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike has on Wednesday put a N20 million bounty on the two remaining criminals still at large ; said to be arrested, either dead or alive.

The Minister who placed this bounty during his first visit to the FCT Police Command as some arrested criminals were publicly displayed, emphasized” You say it is remaining about two or three more persons to be arrested, let me put money on their heads, wherever they are send your men after them wherever they are , I will give them N20 million, go and fish them out from wherever they are, use that money in their head I want to see them dead or alive”

Wike commended the FCT Police Command and promised to support the police with more vehicles and communication gadgets to aid their intelligence gathering and arrests of more criminals in the territory.

“We will do everything humanly possible to provide all that you require to fight crime and criminality in FCT. We believe in the next few weeks you will get more vehicles, more communication gadgets that will enable you and your men to face these criminals”.

“And let me assure the residents of FCT that with the support of Mr. President we are fully prepared to face them, adding that the time has come, every day is for the thief , the next day is for the owner of the house.”

Hence, the minister aurge the residents to see the police as their friend by providing information.

“Information is key. Without information, there is nothing the police can do . I urge you to still do more in intelligence gathering. It is intelligence that has led to these arrests.”

Earlier , the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh disclosed that the so far, some group consisting of eight members of one – chance have been arrested , while acting on credible intelligence reports including arrest of the most wanted gang of kidnappers terrorizing the FCT.

.

Furthermore, the head of a syndicate gang of criminals operating with their wives over the years were arrested after they both collected ransom of N 2 million each on behalf of their husbands

.

The syndicate are responsible for the kidnappings and killings at Kabusa, Defense estate and environs, Igweh said.