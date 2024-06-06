Wike, one of best appointees of current administration –Tinubu

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reinstated that the appointment of Barrister Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory is one of the best appointments ever made in the history of the current democratic dispensation in Nigeria.

The President stated this when he commissioned the extension of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX), from the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to the Southern Parkway, in Abuja.

Represented by the Vice president, Kashim Shettima GCON, Tinubu hailed Wike as a “force of human nature” who consistently redefines leadership. He commended Wike’s team for their hard work and thanked them for their contributions to the project’s success.

As he unveiled the fourth completed road in the Federal Capital city, executed in less than one year, Tinubu said the execution of the project is the commitment of his administration to engendering progress and prosperity.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in driving economic growth and connectivity, noting that the extended road represents more than just a transportation route – it symbolizes opportunity, accessibility, and the bridging of urban-rural gaps. He highlighted the completion of multiple projects across the FCT and announced upcoming initiatives aimed at sustainable development.

In the words of the President:”I am filled with gratitude to His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Wike and his team, for their dedication and hard work in making this road a reality. These roads are tangible proof of our administration’s vision for a modern, prosperous and inclusive Federal Capital”

“One year ago, I promised to prioritise the transformation of our infrastructure networks, recognising them as the part through which our economy thrives, and our people connect.

The extension of the ISEX represents more than just a road, it symbolises connectivity, accessibility and opportunity. It signifies our unwavering determination to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, ensuring that development is not confined to city centres, but reaches every corner of our great nation”

“But let us not forget that this is just one of the many projects that have been completed across the FCT. There are still many more strategic projects in the pipeline, each designed to address the evolving needs of our Federal Capital, from upgrading existing infrastructure, initiating new projects, we are laying the ground for a more sustainable and prosperous future”, Tinubu said.

The President lauded Wike’s resilience and leadership, acknowledging the initial opposition to his appointment but noting that he has proven himself worthy of emulation.

“He’s an exemplary leader, worthy of emulation by us all. He’s a very mercurial partner, unfortunately, leadership has turned down that tempo”

‘”As we celebrate this achievement, it is crucial once again to acknowledge the concerted efforts of the FCT Minister, Chief Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and his team, all stakeholders involved, including private sector partners”

“There were loud protests when his name was initially mentioned, but I believe all my brothers and sisters who opposed his appointment are now hailing him.” Tinubu boasted.

” In the coming months and years, we will continue to prioritise infrastructural development as a cornerstone of our Renewed Hope Agenda. We remain committed to delivering on our promises, empowering our people, and building a nation that we can all be proud of”

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and empowering the people, promising to continue delivering on their promises and building a nation to be proud of.

Earlier, the FCT Minister, Barr. Wike, highlighted the completion of various projects in the Federal Capital Territory. He mentioned the rehabilitation of the National Assembly complex, the Federal Secretariat Complex, and the renovation of over 170km of roads in Maitama, Wuse, Garki, Wuye, and other areas.

Wike noted that these projects were completed without fanfare, but it was essential to acknowledge them for historical records.

“Recall that before your administration came in, the former administration awarded the first phase of the rehabilitation of the National Assembly complex. Mr. Speaker could remember that where they were seating before, that was not the chambers of the senate and house of reps.

” But today, because we’ve finished that first phase, they’ve now gone back to their usual chambers, which are the Red chambers and the Green chambers. Now this administration has also awarded the rehabilitation of the second phase.

“Again, before we came, the former administration awarded the rehabilitation of the first phase of the Federal Secretariat Complex to Julius Berger Nig. Ltd. As I speak to you sir, we have completed this particular project”

“Mr. President it may also interest you that when we came on board, all the many roads within the city, Maitama, Wuse, Garki, Wuye, and other areas, you can see a total rehabilitation of those streets just to make it what it is supposed to be”

“It is not less that 170km when you add them up. It is important to let you know, but we don’t believe that we should begin to go and inaugurate such projects. But just for the record, it is when we came on board that all those things are wearing a new look”

The Minister specifically highlighted the project they were about to inaugurate, which was awarded in 2010 at a cost of 17 billion naira and revised to 18 billion naira in 2023. He emphasized that the contractor had been fully paid, thanks to the President’s directive under the Renewed Hope Agenda to complete all ongoing projects.

“This project we are about to inaugurate today, this project was awarded in January 2010, at the cost of 17 billion naira. In 2023, it was revised to 18 billion naira.

“The contractor can attest to the fact that we are not owing a dime as far as this road is concerned. It is fully paid, and it is because of your directive embedded in the Renewed Hope Agenda that, all ongoing projects must be completed and we are happy that the residents of Abuja can see the new look of the Federal Capital Territory”.

Wike also mentioned the second phase of the project, handled by CGC at a cost of 91 billion naira, which was awarded by the previous administration. He assured the President that they would complete the project, which includes ten bridges, and invite him to inaugurate it.

“The Executive Secretary has told you about the second phase, which is being handled by the CGC at the cost of not less than 91 billion naira,which was awarded by the previous administration. Mr President I can tell you that, that project is very very key to change the landscape of Abuja if that project is completed, which does not have less than 10 bridges.

“I can assure you by the grace of God that we are going to complete that project and then we would invite you to come and inaugurate it”

So for us, we owe that gratitude for allowing I and Honourable Minister of State and our team, to be part of the renewed hope agenda that is bringing back hope to the residents of Abuja”

The Minister expressed gratitude to the President for allowing him and his team to be part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has brought hope back to the residents of Abuja.