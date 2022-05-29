Wike mourns victims of Polo Club stampede

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the unfortunate stampede incident that occurred today at Polo Club, Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike, who is disheartened by the tragedy, mourned the victims and expressed profound condolences to the bereaved families.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I pray for God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

“I also pray for the souls of all the faithful departed to rest in perfect peace. And to the injured, I wish them a speedy recovery.”

The governor said the Rivers State government will constitute a probe panel to investigate the incident and details on what transpired.

For a better society