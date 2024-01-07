Wike mocks Fubara after re-aligning with old political foe, Giadom

‘says We’ll soon know who is in-charge,’

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in apparent response to the recent comment by his estranged political godson, Siminalayi Fubara, said Nigerians will soon know who is in charge in Rivers State.

Fubara, governor of Rivers State has been having a running battle with his predecessor, Wike, who is plotting to unseat him.

But speaking at a New Year eve church service to usher in 2024 in Port Harcourt, Fubara told excited congregants that his political traducers have failed to take away the red pen (symbol of authority used in signing state documents) from him.

He said: “I want to urge all of us here not to be frightened. What they want (showing off a pen) is this red biro. It is still with me. They have failed.”

But in apparent response on Saturday, Wike riposted: “Forget about these hungry noisemakers on the road. When the time comes, we will know who is in charge and who is not in charge. There is a time for everything.

“This is not time for politics. When the time comes, we will know who is who. If you like abuse me as you want. If you like employ everybody on social media. I have never bothered myself one day to know who is abusing me. Politics will come. We didn’t contest election based on social media. We spoke to the people, they listened and believed in us”.

Wike spoke while realigning with his old political foe, Victor Giadom.

Giadom, a politician from Rivers State, is the South-South chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who was hosted by Giadom at his Bera country home in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday, January 6, said he was happy to be back to his friend.

Though the former Rivers governor described the event as a private visit devoid of politics, it reinforced speculations that Wike was preparing the ground to defect to the APC and lead a solid team to support President Bola Tinubu, as per report by The Nation.

The event attracted serving senators and members of the House of Representatives from Rivers, leaders of APC and the PDP; two former chairmen of Rivers PDP, Felix Obuah and Amb. Desmond Akawor; Southsouth Chairman of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih; PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, youths and women among others.

Clarifying the purpose of his visit, Wike said: “I didn’t come here for politics. I came here to visit my friend, Giadom. Let nobody misinterpret why I came here. That is why I came with PDP and APC leaders. It is a private visit to my friend.”

Wike said Giadom only gathered his people to show he was still politically relevant, noting that politics was about making impact on the people.

Addressing Giadom, he said: “I have never been in doubt about your capacity to relate with your people. Politics is about impact. If you want to be a successful politician you must impact on your people so that when you call them they will answer you.”

Speaking about how people valued him across the country and how they always posed for pictures with him, Wike said it was a testament of his service to the people.

Speaking on his realignment with Giadom, he said: “Party will come and go and friendship will remain. We have made our mistakes, we are all humans but friendship remains.

“When I was appointed a Minister, Victor Giadom led a team to congratulate me. It does not matter where you belong to what is important is the interest of Rivers. If you want to be a successful politician, greedy ones will not like you. Nobody has done well in politics without enemies. Those who hate you are in the minority. Those who love you are in the majority”.

Wike recalled his capacity when he held sway as the Rivers governor insisting that he would continue to support the administration of President Tinubu.

He said: “When I was governor, Nigeria heard about Rivers State. That is what I have always preached. So, nobody should be afraid. I have no regrets when I stood by with my colleagues and friends that the presidency must go to the south.

“There was nothing I was not offered. But I said no. That is why I will continue to support the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. As I am going back home, I am going with the satisfaction that my friend is back.

“This visit I came today will cause a lot of trouble. Some people will start visits now. Follow who knows road. Continue to support Victor and all your leaders who mean well for all of you.

“For the first time in the history, Ogoni man is the chairman of works. I am happy that Ledum Mitee is a member of the NNPCL. Let nobody do community problems. When you do that development will not come”.

Earlier, Giadom referred to Wike’s visit as homecoming of a brother, a friend and a leader and assured him that they would support a team he would lead in Rivers.

Giadom said: “Today is homecoming of a brother, a friend and a leader. I stand here on this ground to let you know that we have lived well, paid our dues and contributed to the development of this place.

“Be rest assured that we will support the team you will lead in Rivers to provide support for our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the main reason we are all here today. This place nobody can challenge any visitor on this soil. We are in firm control of this place.”