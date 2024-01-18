Wike loyalists set to rejoin Gov. Fubara as Rivers Assembly clears 9 commissioners nominees

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Nine (9) former Commissioners in Rivers State loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, who voluntarily resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet in December, 2023 in the heat of the political crisis rocking the state could be set to rejoin the governor.

This is as the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday rescreened and cleared all the nine ex-commissioners to return to their former offices.

Recall that the commissioners who were initially imposed on Governor Fubara at the beginning of his administration by his predecessor and godfather, had tendered their resignation letters following the rift between the Governor and the FCT Minister.

However, as part of the 8 points resolution in the peace agreement initiated by President Bola Tinubu between Fubara and Wike, the governor few days ago, was reported to have resubmitted the names of the nine nominees to the State House of Assembly for re-screening and clearance.

The Assembly during it’s plenary on Wednesday, asked the former commissioners to take ‘a bow and leave’ the chamber.

The Commissioner designates include; Zacchaeus Adangor SAN, Dr. Jacobson Mbina DSSRS, Dr. Gift Worlu, Mrs Inime the Chinwenwo- Aguma, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom, George-Kelly Alabo, Hon. Isaac Kamalu and Engr. Austin Ben Chioma.