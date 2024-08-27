Wike Launches Construction of Modern Taxi/Bus Terminus in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Barr. Nyesom Wike has commenced the construction of a state-of-the-art Taxi/Bus Terminus in the Central Business District, behind Eagle Square, Abuja.

This project marks the third modern terminus in the nation’s capital, aimed at revolutionizing the transportation system in FCT.

“Before now we have a flagged off two of the bus terminals, one in Mabushi, and the other one in Kugbo”

“This one is for the Central Business District, which is at the center of this city. So many of us who have had the privilege of traveling overseas and other countries, when we see some of these facilities there, i think what comes to mind is, why is it that we can’t also have the same kind of facilities that we enjoy when we go outside the country”

At the groundbreaking ceremony, FCT Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, emphasized the project’s significance in bringing modernization and security to the transport sector.

“Abuja is a beautiful city. By the grace of God, through the support of Mr. President we have continued to expand the road infrastructure. If we expand the road infrastructure without linking it with the various bus terminals, i don’t we have been able to achieve what we want to achieve”

“What we are trying to do is to integrate and improve our transport system. It is going to cut all these so-called one-chance crime, that is always committed.

“Here, this is the bus and taxi terminal where you can come in and the management of these bus and taxi terminals will know that these are the vehicles that are going to so so place, and these are the vehicles you have boarded. So for security reasons, you’d be able to identify”

“Unlike when you would go and stand on the road, you don’t know who is plying the vehicle and you wave, and then the person will ask where you are going to, you enter and from there that is the end of the story. And then, people will be asking what we are doing to stop these one-chance crime and so on”

“So part of what we are doing today is the establishment of robust bus and taxi terminals, that you can go there and say “I’m going to Gwagwalada” and we are aware if anything happens, this is the vehicle and this is the driver that would be held responsible”

“Also, you can come here and relax yourself until when your own bus or taxi will take you out, with all the modern facilities. Sometimes when we go train stationa overseas, we see the facilities, restaurants, people go and watch films, people just relax”

He assured residents that funding for the project is secured, ensuring timely completion for commissioning next year.

“I’ve told the contractor the funding of this project will not be a problem. So do all you can and tell us when the next payment will be, be assured you’d get your money.

“The FCT does not carry out projects, where the funding is not there. We are not going to do that. We are not going to award contracts just to satisfy people. We must award contracts when we know the funding is there. No amount of pressure will make us to go and award projects in order to satisfy particular individuals or group of individuals”.

Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, commended Barr. Wike’s leadership in achieving remarkable milestones. Mandate Secretary, FCTA Transportation Secretariat, Mr. Chinedum Elechi, highlighted the terminus’s benefits, including reduced traffic congestion and enhanced commuter security.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on FCT, Hon. Mukhtar Aliyu Betara, pledged the National Assembly’s support for FCT projects. The contractor assured that all three modern Taxi/Bus Terminals will be completed by next year, transforming transportation in Abuja.