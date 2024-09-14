Wike lauds Zeberced Quarry site as boost to local economy

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, expressed his admiration for the Zeberced quarry company, describing it as a significant contributor to the local economy

During a visit to the site, Wike acknowledged the company’s impressive operations, citing its status as the largest quarry in West Africa.

“It’s a factory in the FTC and the Managing Director has always invited me to come and see the factory which is the biggest quarry in West Africa.

I have not been here before but I have taken the opportunity to look at the environment and see what they are doing

Wike emphasized the potential for reduced construction costs in the FCT, given the availability of raw materials and local production of aggregates. “I wonder why contractors should be talking about the cost of aggregate as if they are imported. These are not imported; they are made here,” he said.

“Apart from equipment that is being imported, that is used for this quarry, the raw material is available here, and I wonder why contractors should be talking about the cost of aggregate as if these are imported. These are not imported they are made here.

So I really want to encourage the company. It’s really amazing that we have this type of manufacturing going on here”

The minister praised the company’s employment opportunities, noting that over 800 persons work directly at the site.

He also highlighted Zeberced’s plans to establish an Industrial Park at Idu, which the FCT Administration will support.

To facilitate the company’s growth, Wike revealed that he had sent a letter to the Ministry of Finance, seeking tax credits to enable the upgrading of the access road to a dual carriageway, currently being constructed by Salini Construction Company.

While acknowledging some concerns about environmental impact assessments, Wike expressed overall satisfaction with the site’s operations, stating, “I am really encouraged by what I am seeing here… I think it’s mind-boggling; I am very, very impressed.”

The minister’s visit underscores the FCT Administration’s commitment to supporting local businesses and promoting economic development in the territory.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng