Wike issues 48-hr quit notice to AIT/RayPower in Rivers

Wike tells AIT/Raypower in Rivers   Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has requested that Daar Communication, the owner of AIT/Raypower television and radio stations, vacate the building they currently occupy within 48 hours.

The building housing the media outlet in the Ozuoba neighbourhood of Port Harcourt, the state capital, will be demolished within 48 hours.

The ultimatum was revealed in a quit notice dated March 21 and signed by the permanent secretary of the Rivers state ministry of works, Ebere Dennis Emenike.

According to the statement, the structure in question was one of the structures marked for demolition in Port Harcourt’s GRA Phase 5.

The notice states, in part, “Therefore, you are requested by this notice to remove your Structure within 48 hours to allow for rapid work progress.”

 

 

