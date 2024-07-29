Wike, inspects ongoing expressway project, urges patience amidst planned protest

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, inspected the ongoing construction of an 11.1-kilometer expressway from Airport Road to Kuje, as he emphasized the FCT Administration’s commitment to investing in infrastructure to enhance residents’ comfort and quality of life.

Wike highlighted the importance of providing basic infrastructure, such as roads, to facilitate access to farms, markets, and schools.

“As a government, we will make sure we provide basic infrastructure to make FCT residents comfortable.

“Such that if you want to farm, there is road to go to the farm; if you want to go to the market, there is road to go to the market; if you want to send your children to school, the schools are in good condition.

He also acknowledged the issue of hunger and assured that the government is working to address it.

The minister described the expressway project as a major undertaking that will transform Kuje residents’ lives by connecting them to Abuja city.

“We believe that this is a major road that the government will concentrate on. We understand that the road was approved in 2022 but funds were not made available.

“Luckly, we have sourced funds, and we have given the contractor the money. It is a very critical project, and we will do what we can do.

“I assure you that we will not allow funding to delay the delivery of this project,” he said.

He noted that the project, initiated in 2022 but delayed due to funding issues, is now receiving attention and funds.

Regarding the planned protest on August 1, Wike appealed to Kuje residents to be patient and give President Bola Tinubu time to address the country’s challenges.

“Those of you working with Gilmor construction, at least you are getting something to put in your stomach, so calm down.

“Those that didn’t have will also get something to do soon. Therefore, don’t listen to those people that do not mean well for Nigeria.

“FCT is the centre of the country and as a people residing in the territory, we must protect it. Even if there is a problem like this, it should not be in FCT.

“So, I am appealing to those with the intention of joining the protest to withdraw and give us time.”

He further appealed to the residents to persuade their friends who might join the strike to change their mind.

“Abuja is not for protest; Abuja is for provision of infrastructure and that is what we are doing. let’s have peace to enjoy the city,” Wike added.

He encouraged those working with Gilmor construction to remain calm and assured that others would soon have opportunities.

Wike emphasized the importance of protecting the FCT and maintaining peace, urging residents to dissuade friends from joining the protest. He reiterated the FCT’s focus on infrastructure development and provision, rather than protest.

Earlier, Mr. Ricard Daudu, Deputy Director Engineering Services, Federal Capital Development Authority, provided an overview of the expressway project, highlighting its significance as a key regional highway connecting the northern and southern parts of the FCT.

