Wike indicates interest to partner with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on tourism

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has indicated interest in partnering with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on tourism development, as the partnership will be of economic benefits for the two countries.

Wike who stated this when the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Salem Al-Shamsi ,visited him in his office in Abuja, noted that UAE, particularly Dubai city has become a tourist centre of the world, stressing that Nigeria was looking towards making its capital city, Abuja, a tourism centre.

He said that officials of the FCT Administration would be part of President Bola Tinubu’s entourage for the forthcoming COP28, in Dubai, adding that the team would open discussion on Abuja’s tourism potential.

“We believe in the relationship that President Tinubu is facilitating between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. It is important for Abuja city to consolidate on it.

“We would like to partner with the United Arab Emirates because we have a lot in common. I am glad that the relationship is getting better and better than what it used to be.

“I know for President Tinubu, governance is business, and whatever is going to make Nigeria great is what he stands for.

“So, we are here as his foot soldiers to complement his effort to see that his renewed hope agenda is fulfilled,” Wike said.

Wike urged the UAE to quickly resolve the visa issue and Emirates flight, to enable Nigerians to travel to Dubai and other cities of the UAE for tourism and do business.

Earlier, Al-Shamsi, expressed his love for the Nigerian people, and his excitement that President Tinubu would attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai.

“This is going to be something great for us,”.

On the visa and Emirates flight issue, the ambassador assured the minister that it would be resolved soon.

The UAE will host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The conference would be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, at Expo City Dubai, to discuss and agree on bold, practical, and ambitious solutions to the global climate challenge.