Wike indicates interest to partner Ambassador of Qatar on Tourism Potential in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Barr. Nyesom Wike has said Abuja possesses significant tourism potential that could be explored by Qatar.

Wike who dropped this hint during a meeting with Ali bin Ghanem Al-Hajri, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria, expressed the FCT administration’s willingness to provide land for the development of tourism centers in Abuja.

The Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to complete the Millennium Centre, a major tourist center in the nation’s capital, emphasizing the FCT’s commitment to changing the narrative in Abuja.

He also assured collaboration in terms of security, making it convenient for residents of Abuja.

In the words of the Minister:” We want to fully complete the millennium centre which is the main tourist centre in the nations capital.

” We are doing our part to change the narrative in Abuja, we are ready to collaborate in terms of security.

“We will make it convenient for all those that resident in Abuja.

Earlier, Ambassador Ali bin Ghanem Al-Hajri expressed Qatar’s readiness to collaborate in the medical and education sectors. He acknowledged Abuja as the largest capital city in the world, indicating room for developmental projects.

The discussions between the dua aims to foster cooperation between the two nations in various areas of interest.

