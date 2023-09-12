Wike inaugurates mandate secretaries,

… establish commitment to strengthen efficient transport network

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike has reiterate his unwavering determination to development to the capital city back in line with the Abuja Master Plan as he establish his commitment to establish an integrated and efficient transport network that meets the needs of the FCT residents.

Barr Wike who stated this at the swearing in ceremony of the Mandate Secretaries of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Tuesday in Abuja said, the mandate Secretaries hold a role equivalent to that of ommissioners in state governments.

“As Mandate Secretaries, your role in this journey of transformation is pivotal. You are not only advisors but also leaders and implementers of our policies. You have a duty to translate our vision into tangible actions that will shape the future of the FCT” he said.

The Mandate Secretaries inaugurated are Mr Bitrus Garki, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Mr Lawan Geidam, Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat and Mr Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education Secretariat.

Others are Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Secretary, Health and Environment Services Secretariat, Mr Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat, Mr Chinedum Elechi, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership.

Mr Uboku Nyah was also inaugurated as Secretary, Transportation Secretariat.

The Minister stressed the need to address issues affecting delivery of services in FCT Administration particularly procurement process.

Barr Wike said that the FCT Administration would give due attention to the development of satellite towns explaining that the prosperity and well- being of residents extend beyond the city center, stressing the need to ensure that all areas of the FCT experience progress and development.

On environment, the minister noted that clean and well-maintained surroundings were not only a reflection of a city’s pride but also a fundamental requirement for a healthy and prosperous community.

He pointed out that it was a collective responsibility of both the government and the citizens, stressing the need for collaboration to ensure a cleaner and greener FCT.

On the Abuja Master Plan, Barrister Wike said that all infractions would be dealt with decisively, and non-compliant buildings would be subject to appropriate measures, including removal and penalties.

He added that relevant laws would be closely examined and strengthened, and closed any loopholes that offenders may exploit to the detriment of the Administration and the people of the FCT.