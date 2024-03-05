 Wike finally implements 2018 Act, as FCTA empowered to own a Civil Service Commission, Head of Service

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has finally implemented the 2018 Act which has given FCTA right to have a Civil Service Commission, with their own Head of Service and of course they would have Permanent Secretaries that will head the various 9 Secretariats.

Wike, who stated this during his continuation of projects inspection in Guzape and Jahi Districts in Abuja on Monday, said with the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu, the 2018 Act is implemented to give hope to the FCT Administration, who have lost hope of owning their own Civil Service Commission.

In the words of the Minister:”no president has been able to implement it and the president in his wisdom and Renewed Hope Agenda, insisted that the 2018 Act must be implemented”

“They were quite happy to hear that and ofcourse if you are one of the nine, you would be very happy that in the history of the FCT, you are one of those that have been chosen”

But then that means that we would require a lot of commitments from them. We did say that we have found out the delays in moving files, which we have not been happy with it. We have told them that nobody should delay or sabotage all our efforts and so it is better to let them know that, if the president has done this for you, you should also be able to reciprocate by committing yourself to work harder”

“So we have given them that, no file will stay in a Director’s office for more than three or four days, so that the work can move on and they have agreed to that.

We are happy with the relationship and they also are happy with my promotion of about eight thousand workers. Of course, they will always be happy when it concerns them and that is why we told them that everything must not be you alone. Having gotten this, you should also pay back by putting in more efforts and commitment to your job” the Minister warned.

Respinding to where the Permanent Secretaries will come from, Wike said

“It is my Secretariat and of course they will be from the FCTA. They are not going to be from outside. That is the essence of giving hope that they are not retiring just as Directors. They are retiring, taken to the peak of their careers”, the Minister assured.

In the same vain, Wike expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on road projects being handled by various contractors.

He said the level of commitment by the contractors handling the roads show that by May the projects will be handed over to the public.

The minister said the contractors made commitments and there was the need to

ensure that they fulfill the promises they have made.

Wike said: “We always go round to see the commitments made by the various contractors whether they are going to fulfill the promises they have made.

“We have gone to Guzape and then we also went to the diplomatic area, even though that area is not part of what we are hoping to commission by May. But the projects in Guzape area is what we are going to commission by May.

“Last time I came here, the work was not up to this extent and I am very much impressed with what I have seen. This shows that God willing by May, they will hand over this project to us which will be handed over to the public”