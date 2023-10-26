Wike drums support for Tinubu as S’ Court upholds victory

.Says he is not president of APC, but Nigeria

The Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, says President Bola Tinubu is not a president of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but a president of Nigeria.

Wike stated this when APC leaders from Rivers, led by the National Vice Chairman of APC, South South, Mr Victor Giadom, visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

He, however, said that the president had the right to take the interest of his political party at heart while steering the affairs of the country.

He said political parties were vehicles that conveyed one to a desired destination, adding that the interest of Nigerians superseded all other interests in the mind of President Tinubu.

“Mr president, having emerged, is not a president of APC but a president of Nigeria.

“While he is governing Nigeria, he must also take the interest of his political party, and nobody can stop it; it is natural.

“In governance, every Nigerian must benefit from it.

“We need to understand that the party is a vehicle that takes you to a place, and once you get to where you want to be you come out from the vehicle,” he said.

The minister said that President Tinubu had the capacity and the political will to take action that others were afraid to take.

Reacting to the judgment of the Supreme Court that affirmed the election of Tinubu, Wike said: “We owe it a duty to continue to support Mr President, irrespective of the political party he belongs to.

“I stand for equity, fairness, and justice and I thank God today that the battle has ended to the glory of God.

“We are all members of the Nigerian state and, therefore, it is important for all of us to also understand that the Nigerian state does not belong to a particular person or a particular group,” he said.

The minister affirmed his commitment not to discriminate, saying “I am here for Nigerians; I am here for those who belong to a political party and those who do not belong to a political party”.

Earlier, Giadom said that the visit was to thank the minister for the monumental support he gave to the APC presidential candidate during the presidential election.

He urged him to continue, towards the success of the Tinubu-led administration and Nigeria which was predicated on his deep concern for justice, equity, and fairness for the Nigerian state.

He described Wike’s appointment as the first for a person from Rivers and expressed confidence in his capacity to deliver.

Giadom added that the visit was also to thank Tinubu for appointing a Rivers’ son to steer the affairs of the “exalted office”.

“I urge you to deploy your vast experience and track record to bear in the discharge of your duties.

“For us, we have assured Mr president of the loyalty and support of Rivers APC members for the achievement of his renewed hope agenda.

“Again, it is our hope that through this visit, more Rivers sons and daughters will be given more positions of responsibilities at the national level, particularly APC members who also work hard for realisation of the renewed hope agenda,” he said.

He assured Wike of Rivers APC’s support. (NAN)