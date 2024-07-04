Wike Demonstrates Commitment to Efficient Delivery, Flags Off Five-Storey Structure

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike had demonstrated his commitment

to efficient delivery,assuring that he would not be part of any project that would take two years to complete, as he flag-off and layed a foundation of a five-storey Structure on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Barr. Wike gave this assurance at the Official flag-off and grand breaking ceremony of the Abuja Division of Appeal Court Complex by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Wike, revealed the President’s commitment to the judiciary during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Court of Appeal’s new complex, 27 years after.

He recalled presenting a memo to the President, who immediately approved it, demonstrating the importance of the judiciary.

“I can say this with authority, when this memo came to the house in fact I thought it was president, immediately I was asked to present the memo, the first thing from his mouth was Approved, so that tells you the importance of the issues of judiciary”

Wike praised the President’s dedication to fulfilling the requests of the judiciary, citing the President’s response to the Court of Appeal’s request during their legal year.The President had assured him that the project would be done, referencing his experience in Rivers State.

The Minister commended the President’s leadership, highlighting the FCT’s rehabilitation of the National Assembly phases 1 and 2. He emphasized the significance of the “Renewed Hope Agenda” in restoring hope and putting the judiciary in its rightful place.

” I want to commend Mr president and that is the essence of renewed hope agenda, because a lot of people have lost hope, they are things that must be done if you want to get it right, and one of the things that most be done for this country move is to put justiciary where they are supposed to be”

Wike expressed his confidence in the project’s timely completion, noting that it is well-covered in the budget with an allocation of 30 billion Naira out of the total 37 billion Naira required.

” I will not be part of any projects of this nature that will take 2 years I will not be part of that, this is one project that I have seen that is well covered in the budglet, this project will cost us 37, billion naira but in the budget Mr President has provided 30, billion Naira”.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Nigeria has, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola reiterated the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring justice is served, and peace is maintained in the Country, as he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Minister of the FCT for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Court of Appeal’s new complex.

He praised the Minister’s efforts in providing a spacious and modern building, complete with 10 courtrooms and offices, to accommodate the growing needs of the judiciary.

The Chief Justice emphasized the significance of the project, saying is not only for the Court of Appeal but also for the Supreme Court and other courts in the FCT.

Justice Ariwoola assured the Minister that the judiciary would make good use of the new facility and promised to deliver justice without hindrance.

“We guarantee peace, we promise to ensure that peace is given to whoever is due, so that we can all enjoy peace. Justice is important and imperative. We promise we will always give justice”

“The effort given today, for breaking the ground for the construction of these airy feasts of five floors of the division, the headquarters remains the headquarters, the division of the court of the appeal does not have to be part of the headquarters, and that is what has happened.

“We will use it well, we assure the minister. The FCT court is also yearning for accommodation of its courts, not only for the Magistrates, the courts too need court rooms and chambers”, he promised.

He also highlighted the importance of justice in maintaining peace and stability in society, quoting the President of the Bar, “once you take care of the judiciary, you’ve taken care of justice.

“All the judiciary needs, is to be left to function to perform its role unhindered, as much as possible, like the President of the Bar said, “once you take care of the judiciary, you’ve taken care of justice”. If you cry for peace anywhere in the world without justice, there can be no peace”.

Furthermore, he drew attention to the FCT court’s need for accommodation, citing the requirement for additional courtrooms and chambers for magistrates and judges.

The Chief Justice expressed his appreciation for the Minister’s legacy project, acknowledging the impact it would have on the judiciary and the nation as a whole.

The Chief Justice conveyed the judiciary’s sincere appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Attorney General, and the Minister of the FCT for their support and promises.

He assured them that the judiciary would not disappoint and would continue to work tirelessly to deliver justice and maintain peace in the country.

In his welcome address, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA),

highlighted the significance of the occasion, marking a milestone in the FCT Administration’s commitment to providing infrastructure for a conducive working environment for judicial officers.

Ahmad Explained that the Court of Appeal complex, located in Dakibiyu District, will feature ten courts, suites for justices, administrative offices, file rooms, and conveniences.

The project, he said, awarded to Messrs Visible Construction Nigeria Limited, is expected to be completed by the third quarter of next year.

Ahmad emphasized the FCDA’s commitment to fulfilling its obligation to provide engineering infrastructure for the growth of the FCT, urging the contractor and supervision team to deliver the project on time and to world standards. He also acknowledged the support of his boss, Barr. Wike in making the project a reality.

The new Court of Appeal complex, hoped to provide a conducive environment for judicial officers to deliver justice effectively, contributing to the growth and development of the FCT.