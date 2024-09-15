Wike bids farewell to AIG Igweh , ADG Mu’azu, hails their Service in FCT

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has said goodbye to AIG Bennett Igweh who’s now in charge of Zone 7, and the former Director of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), Assistant Director General Ado Mu’azu, for their dedicated service to the FCT.

At a reception in their honor at his official residence, Wike acknowledged their contributions to protecting lives and property in the FCT, and emphasized the importance of recognizing deserving individuals during their lifetime, rather than only after they have passed away.

Wike commended Igweh for his commitment to fighting criminality and praised Mu’azu for his quiet yet effective approach. He also thanked the Inspector General of Police for appointing Igweh as the AIG in charge of Zone 7, which includes the FCT, Kaduna, and Niger States.

According to the Minister:“I’ve always said that people who are committed, people who make a sacrifice … I don’t believe it’s only when you die that people will honour and reward you.

“While you are alive and you have worked, you should be remembered and that is why we said these two gentlemen who have worked with us, to make all of us sleep well with our two eyes closed, it’s important we honour them, we thank them for their services”.

. “All of us can attest to the fact that AIG Igweh is a committed police officer who is determined to fight criminality and criminals. We thank God Almighty that God saved his life.

Speaking on ADG Mu’azu, the Minister said “The Assistant Director General Mu’azu, very quiet but very committed. I thank the new DG of the State Security Services for seeing him worthy to be promoted for him to work at the national level”.

While thanking the AIG, Barrister Wike said “I know the role you play, sleepless nights sometimes. You work relentlessly to keep FCT safe. I know as the Minister, the security reports I get every day, if the people of the FCT know what you have put in place, the efforts you make to combat crime, all the things you have been doing; Every day, I get the security reports, I get the criminals, look at the kind of guns they carry. You arrest them but you don’t go on television except when it is necessary to announce it. So, Nigerians should know that you are doing a lot. So, I thank you. On behalf of the FCT, we must say thank you.

“Also, I would say to Muazu, thank the DG for identifying your qualities and also bringing you to the National Headquarters so that you can be of immense help to him and the FCT”.

The FCT Minister urged security officials to maintain their spirit of service and commitment, supporting the government in protecting citizens’ lives. He also thanked other security agencies for their collaborative efforts in ensuring the FCT’s security.

In his response, Igweh expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to continue working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the FCT. He warned criminal elements that he would continue to combat crime with renewed vigor in his new role as AIG Zone 7.

In his words:”I want to inform Abuja residents, I am still around. I am not moving anywhere. I’m around and now that I have more powers, I don’t know where you will run to. If you know where you will pack and go, you better start now because I am now an AIG, so, I have more power now to supervise what is happening in Abuja.

Igweh assured FCT residents of their safety and called for the continued support of the FCT Minister to the security agencies.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng