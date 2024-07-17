Wike backs Diaspora-led ICT training for 300 youths in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Apart from infrastructural developments, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has supported the intensive and extensive training of over 300 FCT Youths in ICT by diaspora Nigerians in Abuja.

This is as they invest in infrastructural projects by working closely with the FCT Administration as well as other relevant authorities to identify key areas of needs and opportunities for collaboration.

Wike noted that their insights, expertise, and financial resources can play critical roles in enhancing basic infrastructure, amenities, and overall quality of life in Nigeria’s capital city.

Represented by Mandate Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretary (SDS), Alh. Ibrahim Aminu, the minister commended the organizers for their efforts in creating the platform for engagement and knowledge exchange between Diaspora community and youth.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of one week ICT training organised to mark 2024 NIDO Worldwide Diaspora Week, in collaboration with FCTA, the Minister noted that there are countless ways in which their investments can leave a lasting impact and transform the landscape of Nigeria’s capital city for the better.

In the words of the Minister: “Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient Abuja that serves as a model for sustainable urban development and innovation. By tapping your talents and resources, we can create enduring partnerships that can drive inclusive growth, ensure job creation, and improve the standard of living of our people.

“You have to see Abuja not just as a city, but also as our source of pride as a people and as a canvas of opportunities, waiting to be tapped.Other areas like transportation, housing, healthcare and renewable energy.

“Our Diaspora community plays a pivotal role in shaping the development and progress of our nation, bringing with them a wealth of resources such as knowledge, skills, experiences and finances which are invaluable to our economy and growth.”

The Minister continued: “Nigerians abroad are regarded as one of the most educated individuals who are the leading lights in their chosen professions and careers, I wish to emphasize the importance of harnessing this professionalism, expertise and resources to accelerate the development process in Nigeria and the FCT, in particular.

“The Diaspora input and collaboration will no doubt be very critical in our determination to create a more vibrant and sustainable capital city that is comparable to world’s best capital cities in terms of infrastructure and service delivery.

“That’s why it is imperative that we leverage on interconnectedness and build productive networks of all our Diaspora community to attract investors to partner with us in our quest for accelerated growth and progress.”

Ealier, in his welcome remarks, Chairman, America Diaspora Committee, Dr. Ezekiel Macham, explained that the Diaspora Week is an initiative of NIDO Diaspora Worldwide, as part of ways of giving back to the society.

He disclosed that about 500 youth registered but only 300 were selected for the 5-Day intensive and extensive ICT training programme, in Abuja.

He commended the FCT Minister for accepting to host the training that has participants from Ogun State and FCT, which reflects his commitment to human development in the FCT.

On his part, Chairman, NIDO-America and Coordinating Chairman, NIDO Worldwide, reiterated the diaspora community’s continued support towards Nigeria’s rapid development.

Ubani, who was represented by Engr. Obed Menagr, opined that NIDO as an umbrella body of diaspora community will always encourage Nigerians abroad to explore ways of investing in the country.

Some of the participants, who were elated for the opportunity provided through the training programme, promised to utilise the ICT skills and other technical assistance to mentor their peers and help advance the society.

Among those present at the well attended training programme include NIDO America FCT Committee Chairperson, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, and a handful of FCTA top management officials.