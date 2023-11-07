Wike approves maintenance of Nat’l Mosque, Christian Centre

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In furtherance of the President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has approved funds for the maintenance of the National Mosque and the National Christian Centre.

The Minister gave made this approval after a routine inspections of both religious centers in Abuja, the nation’s capital city, on Thursday.

Wike said he was satisfied with work done at both the National Mosque and the Christian centre, despite the initial stoppage of the work by contractors due to additional works to be done.

He explained that the Christian Centre had requested funds for Phase 2 of the renovation, noting however that if the FCT did not have the funds to complete the project, he will meet with President Bola Tinubu for more funds.

In the words of the Minister: “Jobs were awarded for the maintenance of the two National Monuments, which is the Mosque and the Church, and the jobs stopped because there were additional works that ought to be done.

I’m satisfied with all I have seen today and I have given the approval that the money should be released to the contractors to complete the additional project”

While the Christian Center had requested for a phase II, which I said that I would look at the cost, if it is within what the Ministry of the FCT can build on its own, we would likely go ahead, but if it is what is above our threshold, we would have to go back to Mr. President for approval”.

Wike further emphasised that the maintenance of both religious centres were part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, and that the President was not against any religion, but was interested in inclusivity for persons of both faiths.

“What this tells you is that, it is in line with the agenda of Mr. President which is the Renewed Hope agenda of running an inclusive government, not abandoning National Monuments like this, which is part of our pride. Look at what we saw at the mosque, see the landscaping, look at what we have seen here in the church and the landscaping.

They are built for the city and that is why I have said that Mr. President is not anti any religion. He takes all religions as one because we are all one Nigeria. Of course, you should know that he gave me the approval to come and visit these places and take up what it requires to be done”