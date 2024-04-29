Wike Announces Near Completion of Key Infrastructure Projects in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has announced that several critical infrastructure projects in Abuja are nearing completion, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu set to inaugurate them as part of his first-year anniversary celebrations.

During a routine inspection tour, Wike showcased significant progress on various projects aimed at enhancing the city’s transport network. These include the construction of the Southern Parkway, the development of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX), and the building of the Vice President’s official residence.

“We have kept our promise to the residents of Abuja,” declared Wike. “These projects not only fulfill a commitment but also demonstrate the potential for improved urban mobility and infrastructure under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“The President has given us tremendous support, and we are committed to ensuring that these projects are completed on time to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity within the city,” Wike added.

The Wuye Interchange and Guzape Lot II District Infrastructure projects are also on track for completion by May, promising to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity within the city.

The Minister expressed gratitude for the President’s support and reiterated the commitment to timely completion, aligning with the government’s objectives. Contractors involved reassured their dedication to meeting the May deadline, providing necessary infrastructure improvements to support the city’s growth and development.

Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, echoed the Minister’s statements, highlighting the expected benefits in reducing traffic congestion and improving transportation efficiency in Abuja.

These projects showcase the administration’s commitment to transforming Abuja’s infrastructure, enhancing the quality of life for residents, and driving economic growth.