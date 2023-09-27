Wike aborted FCT NUGLE’s planned strike

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has waded into the crisis between the Six Area Council chairmen and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees’ planned strike.

This is coming as NUGLE had slated October 2nd, to embark on strike in solidarity with Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) that have been on strike since the resumption of schools in the territory for 2023/2024 academic session.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday after a brief closed door meeting with chairmen of the six Area Councils and officials of NUGLE, the minister disclosed that a committee has been set up to resolve the issues within two weeks.

Wike said in the next 48 hours all issues igniting greviances among the parties should be addressed.

“We have set up a committee to come up with modalities on how the problem will be resolved.

“We believe that NUGLE is satisfied with the arrangements put on ground to resolve these issues.

“I believe that in the next 48 hours NUGLE should do the needful because of the interest of the people”

Fielding questions from journalists after the meeting, mandate Secretary FCT Area Councils Service Secretariat, Bitrus Garki said the issues bothers around the 40% peculiar allowance, hazard allowance and other deductions that the union was putting forward.

Garki said the issues range as far back as 2006 but the current minister of FCT was concerned on how to address them and other challenges the Area Councils are facing.

“The minister has set up a 6-man committee comprising of all the parties involved. From our discussion with NUGLE, the union applauded the minister for his speedy intervention through his quick response to it letter.

“We have agreed that the chairmen should call off the strike prior to the report of the committee, from the 10th of next month” he said.