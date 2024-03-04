Wigwe’s death, a huge loss to the entire world – Okocha

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Representative on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Governing Board, Chief Tony Okocha has described the death of the founder of Access Bank and late CEO of the bank as a huge loss to Isiokpo kingdom and the World in general.

Okocha, who is also the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, stated this when he led his team on a condolence visit to the Palace of the Nye-Nwe-Ali Isiokpo, His Royal Majesty, Eze Blessing Wagor, at the ancient Isiokpo kingdom in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.

He said he was at the king’s palace to mourn and condole with the Isiokpo Kingdom over the tragedy that befell them in the death of their illustrious son, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who died alongside his wife and son in a plane crash at the United States of America, few weeks ago.

He described the late Wigwe as an icon and a business mogul who meant well for the people of Isiokpo Kingdom, Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality, Rivers State, Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

The Rivers NDDC Rep, in a statement by his Media Aide, Jacobs Chimezie Happiness, and made available to newsmen in Port said Okocha was at the visit in three capacities. “First, is the APC, where he serves as the CTC Chairman/Leader, and represents President Tinubu, and brings words of condolences to Isiokpo Kingdom.

“Second is the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), where he extends words of condolences from the Board Chairman of NDDC, Barr. Chiedu Ebie, and the MD/CEO NDDC, Chief Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, to Isiokpo Kingdom, and thirdly, as a son of Isiokpo Kingdom.”

In his response, the Nye-Nwe-Ali Isiokpo kingdom, HRM Eze Blessing Wagor, thanked Chief Okocha and his entourage for the visit to mourn and condole with them over their loss.

He described Chief Okocha as a Son of Isiokpo Kingdom and wished him success in all his endeavors.