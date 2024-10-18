Wigwe University Commences Academic Activities, As Gov Fubara Announces Scholarship For 100 Students

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Wigwe University in Isiokpo Town, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State has announced the commencement of academic activities in the institution from Monday, October 21, 2024.

The commencement of academic activities at the much anticipated Wigwe University is coming eight months after the death of the founder of the institution and former Managing Director of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe who died in a tragic plane crash alongside his wife Chizoba and son Chizzy, at the United States of America in February, 2024.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Wigwe University, Prof. Marwan AI-Akaidi made the announcement at the official opening of the university on Thursday at the school auditorium.

There were fears that the dreams of the late Access Bank CEO may be shattered and that the university may not commence academic activities as planned following the demise of the founder but the management of the university said on Thursday that academic activities will commence soonest.

The University Vice Chancellor, Prof Al-Akaidi in his address during the ceremony said Wigwe University is founded on the principles set forth by the late founder, Dr. Herbert Wigwe whose legacies according to him inspired his followers to unite Africa potentials for prosperity as to nuture thoughtful and fearless leaders that will one day be the leading university in Africa.

He said the vision of the University is not just to educate but to lead a new era of academic excellence in Africa.

The Vice Chancellor stated that late Herbert Wigwe is committed to fostering intellectual innovation across disciplines saying that the management of the university and followers of the deceased will provide a transformative and educative experience that will equip it’s students to meet the challenges of the future with confidence and creativity.

He said, “Wigwe University is founded on the principles set forth by Late Dr Herbert Wigwe whose legacy inspires us to unite Africa’s potentials for prosperity to nuture thoughtful and fearless leaders and to create an institution that will one day be the leading university in Africa.

“Our mission is not just to educate but to lead a new era of academic excellence in Africa. Wigwe is committed to fostering intellectual innovation across disciplines. We will provide a transformative educational experience that equips our students to meet the challenges of the future with confidence and creativity.

“Our academic offering will be grounded in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM, management and the arts fields that are not only critical for Africa’s development but are also central to the global knowledge economy. Through these diverse programs our students will develop the technical and creative skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Earlier in his speech, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State expressed the commitment of the State government to ensuring the progress of the university, adding that it believes in education.

Gov Fubara who was represented by the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Ovy Chinedum Chukwuma assured that the Rivers State Government will take every opportunity to invest in the institution and education in the state.

The governor also announced the State government has secured 100 slots fir scholarship into in the university with indigenes of the State having 70 slots while 30 slots goes to none indigene of the State.

He disclosed that the State government recently conducted interviews for 100 fresh students that will enroll in the university after commencement of academic activities in the campus.

In an emotional speech, the Paramount Ruler and Nye Nwe Ali Isiokpo Kingdom, His Majesty, King Blessing Wagor, described the absence of Dr. Herbert Wigwe at the official opening of the university as unfortunate and heartbreaking.

The monarch noted that the people of Isiokpo Kingdom, Ikwerre ethnic nationality, and Rivers State in general, are still mourning the demise of late Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son.

He said, “Isiokpo people are still in tears, Ikwerre people are still in tears, We are in tears, and we are pained over the death of our son, Dr Herbert Wigwe. We don’t like what happened, but we can’t question God, He alone knows the beginning and the end.

He however expressed optimism that the university will bring forth the desired expectations, even as he prayed God to grant the management the grace and wisdom to drive home the vision of the founder of the university, Dr. Herbert Wigwe.