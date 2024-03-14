Wigwe: Aig- Imoukhuede returns as Access Holdings non-executive chairman after 10 years

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Access Holdings Plc has announced the return of Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as its Non-Executive Chairman.

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, Access Bank said Aig-Imoukhuede, replaces Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, the erstwhile Chairman of the HoldCo who remains on the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

According to the statement, this visionary and accomplished leader is bringing an outstanding record of accomplishments, wealth of expertise and leadership to guide the Group into a new era of success.

“In response to the untimely passing of the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, and following extensive consultations with key stakeholders, the Holdco Board unanimously decided to invite Mr.Aig-Imoukhuede to the helm of governance.

“With an illustrious career spanning several decades in the banking and finance sector, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede has proven to be an exceptional and influential leader, having admirably laid a solid foundation for Access Bank’s success as Group Chief Executive Officer between 2002 and 2013 ably supported by his partner and deputy, the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who later succeeded him.

“Under Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s leadership, Access Bank experienced remarkable growth and established itself as a trusted financial institution within the community.

“The Bank transformed from a minor player into one of Nigeria’s top 5 banks with presence in 9 other African countries and the United Kingdom.

“Also, under his stewardship, Access Bank grew its customer base from ten thousand to over six million with more than 5,000 employees and an asset base of $12 billion, achieving numerous milestones and becoming a globally recognized name.

“His strategic vision, innovative thinking, and deep market insight were instrumental to shaping the Bank’s success.

“Following his retirement as the Bank’s CEO in December 2013, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede cofounded the Tengen Family Office Limited which oversees a significant portfolio of investments and businesses in banking, finance, insurance, technology, real estate, and energy.

“Through the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, he is focused on building Nigeria’s next generation of government leaders, helping transform public sector effectiveness, and improving access to quality primary health care.

“The decision to bring back Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede as the Group’s Non-Executive Chairman reflects the Board’s commitment to the bank’s core values and determination to build upon the strong foundation, he jointly established with Dr. Wigwe.

“With his return, Access Holdings aims to leverage his extensive experience, industry knowledge, and exceptional leadership skills to consolidate on the growth and accomplishments recorded under Dr. Wigwe’s leadership.

“In his new role as Non-Executive Chairman, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede will collaborate with the Board of Directors to oversee strategy and provide guidance to the executive management team.

“His return is not only a testament to his unwavering dedication to Access Group but also a clear demonstration of the Board’s confidence in his ability to lead the Group to new heights”.

Speaking about his return, Mr. Abubakar Jimoh past Chairman, Access Holdings expressed his excitement, stating: “Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s appointment to the Board and subsequent election as Chairman is a landmark development for Access Holdings. All our board members are excited about our future.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede, said:“I am thrilled to be back in active service to the Access Group ecosystem. I am confident that working with our directors, our exceptional team of executives and our best-in-class banking and finance professionals, we will deliver outstanding value to our esteemed stakeholders.

“I am determined that our shared vision which Dr. Wigwe gave everything for, will be realized”.The entire Access Group family, including employees, customers, and stakeholders, eagerly anticipates Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s return and looks forward to a promising future under his leadership,” he said.

With his expertise, passion, and commitment, the Access Group is poised to embark on a new chapter of impact and sustainable success.