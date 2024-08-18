WIEN ,Smart Gas Initiative to Transition 500,000 Households to LPG

UGO AMADI

To deepen Nigeria’s drive towards cleaner energy, The Women in Energy Network (WIEN) and Smart Gas Limited have announced a groundbreaking partnership to transition 500,000 households to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) over the next five years.

The President of WIEN, Mrs Eyono Fatai-Williams disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos, stressing that this represents a significant stride toward Nigeria’s energy diversification and sustainability goals.

The initiative aligns with the Nigerian government’s broader agenda of reducing reliance on traditional, non-renewable energy sources and supporting economic sustainability. Mrs Fatai-Williams emphasised that promoting LPG usage endorses the government’s National Gas Expansion Program (NGEP), which seeks to increase domestic LPG consumption and decrease dependence on kerosene and other polluting fuels.

“LPG presents a more economical and sustainable energy option than firewood, coal, and kerosene,” Fatai-Williams stated. “This shift reduces household energy costs and helps lower fuel importation expenses. By sourcing LPG domestically from plants like NLNG and NEDOGAS, we keep energy-related funds within Nigeria, strengthening our economy.”

In addition to economic benefits, the initiative aims to address public health concerns. Traditional fuels like firewood and coal contribute to severe respiratory issues, particularly among women and children. By transitioning to LPG, the project supports Nigeria’s health agenda by mitigating household air pollution and associated health costs.

The environmental impact of LPG adoption is also notable. Using LPG reduces deforestation, soil erosion, and harmful emissions associated with firewood and coal. This shift supports Nigeria’s climate change commitments and helps preserve ecosystems.

Furthermore, the initiative promises to improve productivity by providing efficient cooking methods, thus freeing time for education and income-generating activities, particularly for rural women. This aligns with the government’s goals of enhancing human capital and productivity.

The partnership will stimulate local economies by creating new value chains and job opportunities in LPG distribution and services. With an initial target of transitioning 100,000 households in the first year and a goal of 500,000 households within three years, the program is set to impact energy poverty and promote clean cooking substantially.

Fatai-Williams, also said that it will go a long way to enhance energy safety and national standards as safety is a top priority in Nigeria’s energy policies. LPG is not only cleaner but also safer than traditional cooking methods when properly handled.

Through this partnership, the Group aims to raise awareness on the proper use and safety of LPG, aligning with the government’s push for higher safety standards and regulations in energy use to protect citizens from accidents and hazards.

She said the initiative is a strategic fit with national development goals as the collaboration is aware that the government has in its programmes partnered several industry investor and operating groups on gas penetration and fuel diversification.

The WIEN President said they are properly positioned as mothers and home managers to take effective roles in the prevailing programmes to displace dirty fuels from Nigerian homes and improve the environment for the health and wellbeing of our children, adding, “This partnership between WIEN and Smart Gas Limited perfectly aligns with the Nigerian government’s broader fuel diversification agenda and its goals for economic growth, environmental sustainability, and public health improvement. By deepening LPG penetration, we are supporting the country’s energy transition, creating jobs, improving lives, and protecting our environment. We are proud to contribute to a vision of a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous Nigeria.”

Also, speaking, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Smart Gas, Dr. Yinka Opeke, said her firm is excited to be part of the project and assured of contributing towards realizing the vision.

Opeke was also passionate about breaking the barrier in strengthening energy transition through LPG adoption but expressed concern about bringing more funding to accelerate the transition process.

She said the company has positioned itself as a critical component of the energy transition process as initiated by federal government and is currently expanding its energy network to ensure sustainability in the chain development.

She underscored the initiative’s significance, noting that it has garnered strong support from stakeholders. He highlighted the importance of collaboration and funding from government bodies, organisations, and investors to ensure the success of this transformative project.

The WIEN and Smart Gas Limited partnership marks a critical step in Nigeria’s drive towards cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions and economic growth.