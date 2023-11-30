WIEN Commends President Tinubu’s Commitment to Inclusivity and Urges Immediate Action on Gender Representation

As we witness the strides made by President Bola Tinubu in the early days of the Renewed Hope agenda, Women in Energy Network (WIEN) extends commendation on his dedication to inclusivity and positive governance.

In particular, we appreciate the President’s commitment to diversity in government appointments, as outlined in the Renewed Hope agenda. However, it’s disconcerting to note that in the recent appointments, including the new board members of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, there has been a decrease in the number of women. Out of the nine positions, only one woman secured a spot on the board, despite the diverse pool of competent and capable women in the energy sector.

This gender disparity underscores the urgent need to address the underrepresentation of competent women in the energy sector. Congratulations to all appointees, with special mention to the woman on the board. We urge President Tinubu to strengthen the commitment to achieving 35% gender inclusivity in key government roles and in board representation in MDAs.

WIEN proposes a collaborative effort to ensure gender-balanced decision-making bodies and to leverage the proven capacity, expertise, and experience of women in the energy sector. A gender-diverse government not only aligns with global goals but also brings innovation and balanced decision-making.

While acknowledging the dissolution of previous boards, let’s ensure these positions are filled with professionals boasting robust industry pedigrees. WIEN stands ready to support our members appointed to government roles, maintaining our values of transparency, reliability, empowerment, collaboration, and innovation.

Women in Energy Network (WIEN) Nigeria is a dynamic and influential organization dedicated to advancing the role of women in the energy sector. Founded in 2020 with the goal of promoting gender diversity and empowering female professionals in the energy industry, WIEN has emerged as a leading advocate for inclusivity. The network comprises accomplished women in various energy-related fields, including professionals, thought leaders, investors, and operators.

In three years, WIEN has actively advocated for gender consideration in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), collaborated with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to establish a sectoral working group and fund for women, and implemented a scholarship program for science-inclined rural students.

WIEN continues to make significant contributions to shaping a more inclusive and equitable energy landscape in Nigeria.

Recognizing the importance of diversity in fostering innovation and achieving balanced decision-making, we emphasize the need for continuous and decisive implementation of the 35% inclusion policy in key government appointments. Gender balance is not just a matter of social justice; it’s a crucial step towards overall social equity and progress.