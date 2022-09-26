Widows, orphans, others get cash donations as Lagos lawmaker marks birthday in style

IBRAHIM QUADRI

It was a moment of joy and ecstasy on Monday 26th September when a lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Adebisi Yusuff, gave out cash donations to hundred of his constituents.

Yusuff who is the representative of Alimosho constituency I has been consistent over the years in celebrating his birthday with the less privileged. He marks his birthday annually on September 26th.

This year’s edition was also done on Monday in grandstyle where widows, aged, orphans among others were given a cash donation of N20,000 each.

To demonstrate his strong conviction for the programme, he has mandated his children to carry on the celebration even after his death.

Yusuff noted, “There are people who are wealthy but do not see things the way I see it. If today I begin to invite people who are well-to-do, it is like a waste of money. God has enriched me, so I feel that our people must be relieved of burden.

“Many do not have a means of livelihood, so why should I be celebrating my birthday with those who are enriched instead of the needy? I’m doing it not for politics but to make the less privileged happy.”

The lawmaker hinted, “The Free health Mission shall continue even after my demise. I have already told my children. I lost my father and mother within 15 days’ interval. That is why I’m extending my happiness to the aged, the widows, orphans and other less privileged.”

He also disclosed that in the past seven years he has been donating medical drugs to Lagos State Goverment as part of his love for the people, adding “I’m using your mandate, you the owners of the mandate should taste the fruits.”

Speaking at the event, Dr Adepeju Olumuyiwa said, “I’m highly elated to be here today. The celebrant is well known and respected figure in the society.”

While butressing on Yusuf’s magnanimity, the medical practitioner told the audience, “I have attended three consecutive free Health Mission of Yusuf’s programme. This is a programme the lawmaker does annually for Alimosho residents.

“This is the way Bisi Yusuff has been doing on health care, but many of our politicians who are even wealhier, don’t take cognisance of health care programme,” Dr Adepeju lamented.

He gave medical advice, saying “As we know health is wealth. So regular medical checkups is crucial, once you notice any abnormal symptom in your body, go for medical consultations.”

While speaking in the same vein, Sola Popoola said, “many of our politicians fail to remember the downtrodden while celebrating their birthdays. This gesture makes Yusuff unique.”

He therefore advised, “Another elections are around the corner, try to vote leaders that are like Bisi Yusuff. Ellect leaders that will protect your interest.”

The lawmaker’s son, Ahmad who was full of joy over his father’s birthday said, his father’s mode of marking his birthday was a challenge for the children.

He assured his father on the promise to keep celebrating his birthday with the less privileged even after his demise.

Some of the beneficiaries spoke with Daily Champion expressing joy over Yusuff’s magnanimity. Many of the recipients were old men and women who were full of praises for the privilege.

A 74-old widow, Mrs Victoria Abimbola who resides in Bada area of Alimosho said this year’s edition was her first time of benefitting from the programme.

She said, “Although, I have known him since 2021 but this year somebody told me Bisi Yusuff will be giving money to widows so I got the form and here I am today. It is a great opportunity.

“If other politicians are doing this kind of programme for the people, the issue of insecurity will be a thing of the past among youth. People need support,” she noted.

On his part, an 83-year-old man, Sunmonu Adebowale said, “Bisi is a prominent member of our party. He has been doing good for his constituents. This is my first time of attending his programme.

“I am a retiree, I receive this money at a very good time, may God bless him in all his endeavours,” he prayed.

Sarah Kusheri said, “I have not been taken whatever politicians say seriously but with what I have seen Bisi Yusuff doing today, he is one politician who has proved me wrong”.

