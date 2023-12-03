Why we must seek to elevate justice, Gwagwalada NBA Chairman

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Chairman of the Gwagwalada branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Emmanuel Akintayo Ogunjide Esq has called on all Nigerian stakeholders to redouble their efforts by embarking on actions and activities that seek the promotion of justice for all in the society.

Mr. Ogunjide made the call while addressing journalists in Gwagwalada as part of activities lined up by the chapter (Eagle Bar) to celebrate its Law Week during which he explained the reason why “Elevating justice” was chosen as the theme for the chapter’s celebration.

According to Mr. Ogunjide, lack of justice can be implicated in several infractions leading to all members of the society to accuse one another of being a stumbling block to one’s continuous existence.

According to him, the relevance of justice cannot be underestimated as it has the possibility of turning things around for the good of humanity, noting that the theme of the celebration which is: “Elevating Justice: Law and the Legal Profession in Nigeria’s National Rebirth”, is apt as it tends to ensure that justice is done to everyone.

“We consider what is going on in the country. We consider what is going on in the society. Everybody keeps blaming the other person. Journalists will blame lawyers; lawyers will blame police while police will blame the politicians. We keep trading blames and we are really avoiding the main issue.

“…So this branch, the Executive and the planning committee were able to put up a theme called Elevating Justice. But the problem is just that everybody wants justice. The people on the road want justice. Common man on the street want justice. People in the bank want justice. Whether you are rich or poor, you want justice. You are strong or weak, you want justice. Whether you are from the north or from the south, what you want is justice no matter your religion or tribe.

“This year, we say let all of us come together to elevate justice whether environmental justice or cultural. In fact, we are talking about climate justice because the weather is changing. Let’s see how we can promote justice whether at the bar or at the bench”, Mr. Ogunjide stated.

He emphasized that until all and sundry imbibe the attitude of complying with provisions of the law before the situation will be changed for the better while, the Chairman said it is sacrosanct as it establishes and regulates all institutions of government.

According to him, no meaningful development will be achieved if there is no paradigm shift in the way and manner things are handled thereby calling a wholistic approach towards achieving an egalitarian society.

The Honourable Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Justice Yusuf Baba, the special guest of honour, the FCT Minister, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike while the keynote Speaker was Director General of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru, Esq with Mr. J.K Gadzama as a key resource person.

Those who spoke with our correspondent including, Mr Mohammed Aliyu Ashaba, Sir Tobi Nwabueze, Barr. Ibrahim Haruna, the chairman of the law week planning committee as well as Mr. Olabiyi Sosanwo all expressed optimism that the event will meet the targeted objective which is to elevate justice.