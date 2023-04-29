Why we convened maiden stakeholders’ forum-ATICEN

……..Decries multiple taxation in sector

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Organized labour, under the aegis of Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology,Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers’ of Nigeria (ATICEN), has cited the need to share vital industry information at all levels and to examine,and proffer pragmatic ideas to the challenges facing the industry as the reason for convening its maiden stakeholders’ forum Wednesday in Lagos.

Welcoming guests to the occasion, the Convener and President of ATICEN, Comrade Adede Williams said “As Chief Executive Officers, we owe a duty to our employees to go beyond providing employment .This is why we are here today, to deliberate on the relevancy of our association in helping ourselves to identify the way forward in some of the challenges faced in the industry.

On the problems confronting the sector, Williams identified multiple taxation as one of the major pitfalls operators contend with, stressing that the attempt to collect taxes by public actors was disrupting telecom services across the board.

He noted also, that operational challenges were affecting their cost and bottom line negatively.

According to him, most of the taxes and levies are illegal, hence should be eliminated.

He called on the incoming Government to reform the tax system to create incentives for payers and expand the tax net rather than the current overburdening of legitimate businesses.

Williams also urged government to provide some form of intervention to address the challenges in the sector.He said the union, which got registered last year,was set to protect the interest of its members,create employment opportunities and ensure development in the sector.