Why we canvass new productivity-based wage system—-NECA

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Organized Private Sector, OPS, under the aegis of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA,has proposed a new productivity-based wage system for workers, based on employees’ productivity, marking a significant departure from the traditional uniform salary structure.

The Director-General of NECA,Mr Wale-Smatt Oyerinde, who stated this at a forum with Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, on Tuesday,stressed that the new productivity-based salary structure would allow employees at the same rank,to earn different wages and also ensure that those who are productive,are rewarded for their effort, irrespective of their grade level.

Oyerinde posited that increased productivity on the part of workers would also add value to the nation’s Gross Domestic Produce,GDP, and help the country to properly address its enormous challenges.

The NECA boss revealed that the OPS painfully accepted N62,000 national minimum wage after much deliberation, stressing that if the employers must pay the said amount, then workers must be willing to address the issue of productivity.

He said the matter has now left the hands of the Tripartite Committee, explaining that everyone is now awaiting the decision of President Bola Tinubu.

Oyerinde said:”Whatever the Tripartite Committee presents to the government is a recommendation;the President remains the sovereign authority to decide.He might choose to set the rate higher or lower than what the committee suggested. If we are dissatisfied with his(President) decision,we will wait for the National Assembly to call for a public hearing to voice our position “.

The OPS emphasized that there was nothing like agreement in the just concluded meeting of the Tripartite Committee on the new national minimum wage but an alignment of interests.

Despite holding divergent views on different issues and positions which may not always align,Oyerinde stated :” We may agree or disagree,but our ultimate goal is to protect workers. The more we employ, the stronger organized labour becomes, and conversely, if the private sector retrenches, labour looses members.Our strength lies in our members. The goal is to protect both current and potential labour members “.

Oyerinde called on the federal government to address issues of insecurity, high cost of food transportation and particularly, the recent increase in the electricity tarrif noting that it would erode the minimum wage being planned for workers who are struggling for survival in the country.