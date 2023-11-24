Why Tinubu can’t walk properly – Onanuga

President Bola Tinubu’s inability to walk properly is due to the knee surgery he had in London, the United Kingdom in 2021, Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has said.

President Tinubu is still recovering from the knee surgery, Onanuga said in a recent interview with the Nigerian Tribune, while answering question on Tinubu’s health.

Prior to the declaration of his presidential ambition and flag off of campaign in 2022, Tinubu had made a medical trip to London for the knee surgery.

Recall that the then President, Muhammadu Buhari, had visited him in London while recuperating.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu has no other ailment but is still nursing the knee surgery.

“No, he was not sick. We made this clear to Nigerians. Tinubu was as fit as a fiddle in the run-up to that election.

“Before that campaign began, I think a year before, he went for knee surgery, which was not a secret as President Buhari even went to see him in London when he was recuperating.

“So, that was what he went to do—knee surgery. That was why he could not walk properly.

“When you do knee surgery, you cannot be walking like a 25-year-old man. He is still nursing it up till now because it was a major surgery. It is not that he has any other ailment,” Onanuga said