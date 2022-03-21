Why Rivers is one of the safest States-Wike

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said the recent Nigerian Police Force recognition of Rivers state as one of the safest states in the country is a testimony of his administration’s huge investment in security of life and property.

The governor noted that in spite of the smear campaign by the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Dakuku Peterside and his cohorts against his governorship aspiration in 2015, he has in the last six years improved the security situation, critical infrastructure and economic fortune of Rivers state.

Governor Wike made this assertion during the 60th birthday celebration of the founder of the Royal House of Grace church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Chief Emeka Woke, the governor said irrespective of the opposition’s intentional efforts to undermine his reputation and credibility in 2015, he has consciously focused on delivery of quality governance in Rivers State.

Governor Wike lauded Apostle Aggrey and the Christian community in Rivers state for supporting his political aspiration and ignoring the smear political campaign by the opposition that he was a member of a secret society.

“We are glad that the Christians stood up. We are glad that the Christians in this place did not go to sleep, that is why I thought it necessary to recall this incident because the hour had come again. And we are also proud to say as an administration that we have not failed the Christian community.

“As government, we built a worship place for the Christian community for the first time in the history of Rivers State, the wonderful edifice call the Christian Ecumenical Centre, where Christians gather and call the name of God.

“We have also with the fear of God almighty not taken your support and prayer for granted as we have delivered on critical infrastructure. Today, anybody who has lived in this city (Port Harcourt) in the last five years will agree with me that even our opponents agree that we have done well in terms of infrastructure.

“We have also improved the security situation in this state. And I tell you that the crime index for this state has dropped drastically and last year, the Nigerian Police Force recognised Rivers state as one of the safest states. And so what is the implication of that? It means that the economic activities of the state had improved and then the economic indexes of the state has also improved.”

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the governor urged the Church to be wary of those profess to be Christians, but engage in political smear campaign with the intent to deceive them and the public.

Governor Wike noted that Apostle Aggrey had started his Christian life as an ordinary covert to the faith. But, ever since like the mustard seed, progressed to become a great man of God amply endowed with uncommon prophetic vision and power.

“As a General in the kingdom of God and leader of His flock, you have taught the Word, lived and shared it with millions across the globe, reached and led countless lost souls unto salvation.

“Over the years you have been an epitome of faith, goodness, hard work, love, service, diligence, holiness, truth and a faithful disciple of our Lord, Jesus the Christ.

“There is no doubt that your life and ministry have been and still are a blessing to Christendom, the Government and to people from all walks of life.

“Personally, I will always appreciate your interest, love and prayers for our State and the blessings God has used you to spread to my family, the Government and the people of Rivers State; for which we are joyously grateful.”

Similarly, the governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Douye Diri, has encouraged Christians to participate in politics. According to him, it was by the divine benevolence of God that he became the governor of his state.

“The political bells have started ringing and the wrestling champions are restless in their different rooms. but I beg of all us, for some of us that know our journey and God has brought us this far through miracle that has never happened anywhere in the world. For a sitting president who controls same party, and yet God blind everybody and brought us into government. There is no other place to seek for power more than the house of God. All powers belong to God.”

Apostle Zilly Aggrey said since he started his ministry in Port Harcourt in 1992, he has enjoyed love from the people and government of Rivers state.

“The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in the year 2017 graciously nominated and awarded me as the only clergy in the Pentecostal family as the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State. I’ve been loved by Rivers people of all tribes, most especially the people of Rumueme. They have supported us.”

The minister thanked God for the privilege of his 60th birthday. According to him, “in Nigeria for you to be alive for 60 years is a miracle. And especially in the last few years when the whole world came under the barrage of the Coronavirus, people were dying like flies, God kept me and my wife and children.”

