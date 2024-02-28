Why police joined NLC protest – CP Adeoye

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has given reasons why the police got involved in the state’s nationwide protest organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The protest was against the backdrop of increased hardship and insecurity across the nation.

Addressing the Labour Union leaders at the T-junction leading to Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka during the rally, the CP explained that the involvement of the police in the rally was to ensure a peaceful movement and also prevent hijack by suspected hoodlums in the state.

Adeoye noted that many officers were deployed under his watch to protect the protesters and to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order before, during and after the rally in the state.

According to him, “I mobilised officers from the state police command to accompany the workers during their protest rally to ensure that hoodlums do not exploit the situation. Also to guarantee the safety of lives and property of the people of the state throughout the protest.”

The commissioner described the protest as peaceful.

On his part, the State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Humphrey Emeka Nwafor, who spoke to journalists shortly after the rally, said they were protesting over the high level of economic hardship in the country.

Nwafor hailed members for coming out in large numbers to demand fairness, equity, and good governance in Nigeria.

The protesters displayed placards with inscriptions, “Stop the hunger”, support local production, “lower food prices’, “Stop robbing the poor’, end naira devaluation, etc.

