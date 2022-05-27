Why Oyo voters should re-elect Makinde- Babs Oduyoye

Former Principal Officer of the House of Representatives and Special Adviser on Strategy and Political Matters to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, Hon. Babs Oduyoye, has called on residents of Oyo State to support Governor Makinde for another term by re-electing him as governor of the state in 2023.

Oduyoye, who congratulated the governor on winning the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party’s standard-bearer for the 2023 governorship election, said that the governor has justified the confidence reposed in him by the Oyo State electorate in 2019.

According to the former lawmaker, who served as the Chief Whip of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the House of Representatives, Governor Makinde has not only fulfilled the promises he made to the people, he has also brought joy to the residents of the state through several sound policies and programmes.

Oduyoye maintained that the decision of the PDP faithful to reward Makinde with the party’s governorship ticket for another term was a confirmation of the saying that one good turn deserves another.

He called on the Oyo State electorate to take a cue from Makinde’s victory at the primaries to extend the run of good governance, which he said the governor has brought to bear in Oyo State.

“The resounding victory of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde at the PDP State Congress to elect the party’s standard-bearer is not unexpected.

“I congratulate His Excellency, the PDP family in Oyo State and, indeed, all lovers of good governance and democracy, on the confidence reposed in Gov. Makinde.

“That victory was a pointer to the fact that Nigerians and residents of Oyo State recognise hard work and excellence. I have no doubt that the generality of the electorate would follow that cue.

“In only three years, Governor Makinde has brought unprecedented development to Oyo State. From developments of road infrastructure that have repositioned the state’s economy to an improved education system, which have changed the story of the state in public examinations, the governor has justified people’s confidence.

“Aware of the imperative of the mandate he got from the Oyo State electorate on March 9, 2019, Governor Makinde put in his best efforts to deliver on that mandate and I am quite confident that his vision to bring about a more secured, prosperous and progressive Oyo State would have been sharpened the more with the victory at the gubernatorial primaries.”