Why Nigeria needs to strengthen FGM elimination move, engage survivors

.Prevalence of FGM highest in Southeast– UNICEF Specialist

.I had pregnancy complications, I didn’t know I was ‘cut’ until after FGM sensitisation– Survivor

Blessing Akorowosi

Female genital mutilation (FGM) has greatly been criticised globally due to its harmful effects, yet some societies still hold the practice dearly in connection with culture.

Report indicates that Nigeria has the third highest burden of FGM globally with about 20 million survivors and highest prevalence in Southeast.

Medical practitioners have stressed that FGM has no health benefits to girls and women, rather capable of causing great harm to their bodies as their natural form is tampered with.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), some of the risks associated with female genital cutting are– severe pain, excessive bleeding, genital tissue swelling, urination problems, infections, childbirth complications amongst others. In view of these, the organisation frowns at all forms of FGM and strongly urges health care providers not to carry out circumcision on females even when their patient or their patient’s family requests it.

In an interview with our correspondent, Denis Onoise, Child Protection Specialist, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Lagos Office, stated that despite the decrease in the act nationwide among women and girls aged 15 to 49, latest estimates show that progress needs to be at least 10 times faster to meet the global target of FGM elimination by 2030.

He further said, “the prevalence of FGM in Nigeria is highest in the Southeast, with 35% of 0 to 14-year-old girls being affected, followed by the Southwest, with 30% of girls being affected by FGM.”

“If we zoom into specific states in the region, it is worth noting that Ekiti state still accounts for nearly 24% of girls affected by FGM, and Oyo state still accounts for 21% of girls affected by FGM. Very crucially, and this means that thousands of girls and young women are being robbed of the childhoods due to harmful practices such as Female Genital Mutilation.”

Onoise called for intensified and sustained efforts to obtain more progress in the elimination of FGM.

Speaking on the importance of the involvement of FGM survivors in the campaign, the expert said that voices of survivors must be amplified to raise awareness and inspire collective action for prevention and response interventions.

He said, “survivors have first-hand knowledge of the challenges they face and the tools needed to eliminate the practice. It is crucial that we invest in survivor-led movements, especially at the grassroots level, by dedicating resources that will advance their efforts.

“It is essential that we invest in them and programmes that will contribute to abandonment of FGM. Holistic support needs to be provided to survivors in addressing their physical, psychological, and emotional needs, and empower them to become advocates for change and betterment of their future.”

On the measures UNICEF is embarking on to ensure FGM stops, Onoise stated that communities will be sensitised on the harmful effects of the female genital cutting to dispel myths and misconceptions.

He enjoined boys and men to support the campaign while policymakers were urged to enact and enforce laws that criminalise FGM which will reinforce the commitment to ending the hazardous act.

An activist and founder of Eco Center for Transformation and Empowerment Initiative (ECTEI), Oluwafunmilola Wey joined in the call for the elimination of FGM in Nigeria.

She gave insights into the harmful effects of the cutting in an exclusive interview with Daily Champion, sharing experiences of some survivors.

Her words, “FGM could result in difficulty in giving birth as a result of the vagina not expanding the way it is originally intended by God. He made the vagina expandable so that it can fit the size of any baby’s head for easy delivery.

“Also, if too much blood is lost at the time of the cutting, the victim may die. The survivor may become frigid and meet several sexual partners before her sexual desire will be satisfied thereby making her promiscuous. It could lead to wetting of bed uncontrollably as a result of cutting the vital parts.

“A woman close to me whose genital was mutilated had issues of getting pregnant and pregnancy challenges. She lost a child during child birth after many days of child labour because there was no lubrication that will lubricate the easy passage of her child due to the cutting. She went through a caesarean section too and almost lost her life.”

The advocate appealed to the masculine gender who are fathers, brothers, husbands, uncles to discourage FGM and support the campaign against it, having learnt from their mothers and wives’ experiences, noting that decisions on the act are usually taken by the men not the women, in accordance with the traditional practice of the family.

A survivor who does not want her name mentioned shared her bitter experience with childbirth.

She stated that she never knew she was cut when she was young until she observed some of the implications of FGM after attending a sensitisation programme.

She said, “my genital was mutilated as a child and later in life, I had issues of getting pregnant, pregnancy challenges, and after-birth complications. It was when I had the training on FGM that I called my father and asked if I was ‘cut’ and he affirmed I was.”