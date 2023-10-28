Why Nigeria must fight her challenges within – Bishop Oyedepo

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Dr David Oyedepo over the weekend urged Nigerians to unite in fighting the challenges facing the country, noting that the battle must be fought within.

The Chancellor’s position was in line with the recommendations proffered during the inaugural lecture of the institution.

With the title, “Sustainable Energy and Production Technology: Panacea for the Development We Want,” the 30th inaugural lecture was conducted at the University’s Chapel.

The Chancellor, Bishop Oyedepo, who was represented by Pastor Niyi Beecroft said Nigeria would have to unite in confronting her challenges, noting “we know the problems, don’t tell the problems we must unite and come up with solutions. We unite our efforts to make things work.”

The cleric added, “Success in life is not winning somebody’s battle, success in life is winning your own battle. The battle we must win is here in Nigeria. We need to collaborate together and promote solutions.”

The Chancellor who is the Chairman, Board of Regents, cited Biblical doctrine to butress his point, noting that Daniel 1:3 epitomized the strongwill for Nigeria to fight the battle within and surmount her challenges.

The lecturer, Prof Oluseyi Ajayi disclosed at well-attended lecture that through research, discovery has been made “that doping the compressor oil with metallic and bio-based improve the heat and mass transfer of both vapour compression refrigerators and air-conditioning systems.

“We also have found out that while most metallic nanoparticles convert the lubricants to acid fluids, the bio-based nanoparticles convert them to alkaline fluids, making them more suitable for the compressor materials,” he noted.

The don further stated, “…we have carried out various studies to classify wind power characteristics across the geo-political zones of Nigeria, both onshore and offshore. We have identified viable sites and demonstrated the techno-economic viability of the sites across Nigeria.

“The viability and econometrics analysis suggest that Nigeria can invest in generating GW wind power from offshore wind installations. However, the issue at hand lies in the type of foundation.”

He recommended that, “The Goverment must refocus the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan of 2014 to include ways to ensure a reduction in the export of raw materials and promote their valorization. By so doing, Nigeria would have reduced unemployment rate, improved GDP growth rate, improved standard of living and higher value currency.

“Most importantly, a virile manufacturing firm depends on innovation, new product development, and process improvements.”

The don stressed, “There are indigenous solutions to our industrial product challenges. No one can solve our problems to our benefits. The manufacturing sector is therefore encouraged to trust the academia for their research needs. It is cheaper and comes with the esse of continuous product and process improvements.”

In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Abiodun Adebayo explained that Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise with its attendant environmental and health challenges, the cost of energy generation, distribution and consumption continue to increase.

The VC said, “We are delighted to present another topical lecture that addresses a fundamental aspect of our national life and sustainable economic development.”

He therefore bemoaned the fact that despite high cost of electricity in the country, a large number of the population remain in darkness without access to energy.

“This 30th Inaugural Lecture topic is very germane and timely, coming on the heels of global outcries on the effect of greenhouse emissions on climate change. Research has proved that fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas are by far the largest contributors to global climate change, accounting for over 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions.

“The effect of greenhouse gas emissions is quite horrendous. The world is now warming faster than at any point in recorded history. This has led to severe storms, hotter temperatures, increased drought exacerbating water shortages, global rise in hunger and poor nutrition, and increased health risks.

“Recent research finding released by the World Health Organization projects that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year, from undernutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress alone. It further states that from 1990 to 2019, the total warming effect from greenhouse gases added by humans to the earth’s atmosphere increased by 45 per cent. The report noted that the warming effect associated with carbon dioxide alone increased by 36 per cent.

“As Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise with its attendant environmental and health challenges, the cost of energy generation, distribution and consumption continue to increase. For instance, in the current Multi-Year Tariff Order – 2022 (MYTO – 2022) approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to run from 2022 to 2026, consumers, who were paying about N16 per kilowatt/hour in 2015 now pay about N55.

“Despite the high cost of electricity in Nigeria, a large number of the population remain in darkness without access to electricity. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), more than 140 million do not have access to energy in Nigeria, which is about 71% of the country’s population.

“This inaccessibility to energy has also impacted adversely on the industrial development of the country and exacerbated poverty, economic growth decline, poor health services, poor research development and socio-economic imbalance. Addressing this power grid issue as the population grows rapidly remains one of the challenges the government faces to ensure the economic development of the nation.

“As a country with a fast growing population with a high demand for energy, scaling the energy sector is key to unlocking the nation’s economic development. Solar, mini-grids and off-grid technology could help address Nigeria’s energy challenges.

“As a university, we remain committed to promoting research efforts to evolve innovative solutions to facilitate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.Our efforts as a university in providing affordable, reliable and clean energy which is in alignment with SDG 7 has earned us Top 80 globally where Covenant was ranked 79 at the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings of Universities.”

