Why Igbo governors , senators must provide Ekpa to secure Kanu’s release -Prophet Ikuru

COLLINS NKWOCHA

The prophetic hall of fame, prophet Godwin Ikuru of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry has reiterated that it’s requisite and obligatory to bring down Simon Ekpa in order to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking about the call for Kanu’s release by South East governors and senators, the prophet maintained that it’s the involvement of both Nnamdi Kanu and Simon Ekpa that can guarantee normalcy, peace and tranquility in the East “South East governors and senators need to provide Simon Ekpa, I don’t despise Kanu neither do i abominate the Igbo’s, I just want things to be done with transparency and caution so that it will not end in utmost poignancy; Kanu and Simon Ekpa are the two leaders of IPOB, despite Kanu being in detention, peace still eluded the East because there’s a Simon Ekpa who gives command from Finland it’s normal for him to be around so that they can both agree and assure the government that peace will return to the East”.

He maintained that the activities of IPOB is among the impediments to the development of the Nigerian nation ” I have lost eight foreign investors due to the insecurity in the East, the East remains one of the hazardous and precarious places in Nigeria, after speaking and reaching agreements, when i tell them to come over to Nigeria they will decline and tell me that killings and insecurity in my country is much ,even the Eastern people in Lagos are always afraid of going to the East because of kidnapping and other heinous crimes, if the government must douse the tension in the East, it must be absolute and outright, I reiterate that I don’t hate Kanu, I’m just being profound and wholehearted about this issue because it’s very tactful and subtle”.

