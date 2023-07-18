Champion Newspapers Limited
Why I visited Tinubu  at  Aso Rock – Jonathan

People & Power
By Editor
92
.As 3 W/African Presidents visit Tinubu

 

By Adekunle Adesuji

 

 

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday  explained why he visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Presidential Villa.

 

 

The Former President told state House correspondents he came to brief Mr. President about some continental and subcontinental bodies

 

He said, “I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies.

 

“I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and I’m the chair of the West African Elders Forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various presidents.”

 

Meanwhile, President  Tinubu met presidents of three West African countries at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

 

They are Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau; and Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

 

 

The three presidents arrived the State House one after the other at about noon were received at the forecourt of his office by President Tinubu.

