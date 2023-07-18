Why I visited Tinubu  at  Aso Rock – Jonathan

.As 3 W/African Presidents visit Tinubu

By Adekunle Adesuji

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday explained why he visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Presidential Villa.

The Former President told state House correspondents he came to brief Mr. President about some continental and subcontinental bodies

He said, “I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies.

“I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and I’m the chair of the West African Elders Forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various presidents.”

Meanwhile, President Tinubu met presidents of three West African countries at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

They are Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau; and Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

The three presidents arrived the State House one after the other at about noon were received at the forecourt of his office by President Tinubu.