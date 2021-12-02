Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

Why I led Igbo Leaders to dialogue with President Buhari…Elder Statesman Mbazulike Amechi

Former Minister of Aviation in the 1st Republic Chief Mbazurike Amaechi, has revealed why he led some Igbo leaders to visit President Muhammadu Buhari few days ago at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Chief Amaechi who turned 93 years made the disclosure in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen during a visit to Governor David Umahi.

He said that he was in the State to brief Engr Umahi on the efforts made by Igbo leaders to find lasting peace in South-East geo-political zone following violent agitations by separatist groups.

The foremost Nationalist said President Buhari during the visit was happy to receive the Igbo leaders stating that the leaders had frank, sincere and useful deliberations targeted at finding peace and true reconciliation in the zone .

Chief Mbazulike Amaechi expressed optimism that there would be positive result from the visit to the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking against the backdrop of insecurity in the zone, the Elder Statesman lamented the new spate of violence in the South-East zone in which policemen and civilians were killed and appealed to the perpetrators to lay down their arms.

“I appeal to the perpetrators to respect my age, partake in making peace ,I hope to have peace in the south-east before returning to my maker”

“A few days ago, I led a small delegation of selected Igbo leaders to see the President of Nigeria on the growing tempo of violence in Nigeria, especially in the South-East, the President was happy to receive our delegation and our discussion was frank, sincere, and all targeted at finding peace and true reconciliation”

“I have come to Ebonyi state to brief Governor Umahi who is the Chairman of south east Governors, seek their support in our effort to find peace”

“I am deeply worried and pained by the new spate of violence in which some policemen and civilians were killed, I am appealing to all who may be involved in these crimes to please cease fire and give peace a chance, whether they are of IPOB or MASSOB, known or unknown or agents of any organ or personality to stop it now”