Why I Exit APC-Buhari’s Ex-Minister

—I see Nigeria’s President emerging as a dark horse

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari former minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung has stated that the country’s national cohesion consistently suffered neglect which is the reason why he dumped the membership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Dalung, who double up as campaign director general of SDP presidential candidate and also SDP standard bearer for Langtang North and South Federal Constituency in 2023 general elections said, there is a total disconnection between the government and the masses as far as governance in Nigeria is concerned.

The former minister who spoke to newsmen Tuesday in Jos, on state of the nation, when asked whether APC presidential candidate is going to get 40 million votes from Nigerians in 2023? He made a prediction that Nigeria’s President is emerging as a dark horse, noting “the second ballot is very eminent.”

He also argued that, “Forget about this political campaign of jamboree and rented crowd, it will not translate into voting in 2023 elections because Nigerians are more wiser and smart now…..

According to Dalung, “There is no National cohesion to a very foundation for our political democracy, yet political actors have all developed street mentality and are pretending as if all it is well with us.

“We could see the country, I main running very fast into the hardest yet we are pretending as if we are running a transition. The characters of the main actors left multiculturalism and diversity under attack because this transition has attack our diversity, our sanity and our multiculturalism. This same transition presents some most controversial political figures that ever vite for the office of President of Nigeria.

“The PDP which started the zoning in 1999, in this same transition introduced confusion, abandoned the zoning without even explanation. So, they set the tune for confusion in this same transition.The APC coming from abysmal performance and distortion of our national polity, I main disregarded all they have done to Nigeria because the 8 years of APC introduced worst that ever happened to this country.

“I am guilty because I am a founding member of APC. We never in 2015 promised Nigerians that they will be Kidnap and sold in the forest like animals. We never promised Nigerians that would appoint a central Bank Governor who would suddenly run away from the SSS screening and hidden. We never ever promised Nigerians that would set up a Government that would be fighting itself, demonstrators in front of state House against the Central Bank Governor, and then demonstrators in the Central Bank in favour of the Central Bank Governor. We never promised Nigerians this!

“We never promised Nigerians that hunger would replaced diseases because hunger kills more than any malaria In Nigeria we don’t promised this. We never promised Nigerians that corruption is going to pontificated to replace religion, we never did this!

“Today corruption in Nigeria is the first religion of Politicians and the APC Government! No wonder the Accountant general in one transaction stool one hundred and nine billion Naira and he goes to court and smile and looked at people, and he was laughing because he has what it takes to buy every body”, he stated.

The SDP chieftain, Dalung further made a revelation that 2023 presidential election beyond the imagination political parties and their candidates who thinks money is the only means of winning election.

“Look at the political rallies, those who are in the PDP are the same people in APC because is a sharing of National cake. Wait for 25th February, 2023 you will be up to a very big surprise because no body is going to win this election. At the first run the winner is not going to emerged. The second ballot is very very eminent. Because the APC with its abysmal performance is busy into contradiction to the elections. The PDP having spent 16 years they had a lot of money playing with it.

“The Peter Obi angel, Obi is the reaction to the introduction of same faith ticket by APC.Now the popularity of Obi is built on this factor. One there are also reactionaries like Obi who are in that movement. There are genuine Nigerians who believes in the unity of this country they supporting Obi from the North and from the South.

“There are revolutionary politicians like us who think that okay having been sound-witch by two devil and ahead of you is the deep blue sea would you learned how to swim now that you don’t have a jacket. So, this is the scenario we found ourselves and many people are jumping.

” Obi’s movement is going to checkmate the emergence of the winner at the first run. And Rabi’u Kwankwaso is also helping because the votes Kwankwaso is taking from PDP because he has been there, is taking APC votes and is building.

“So this 40 million votes your talking about has been muntulated into the equation of this four runners been projected. But I see a President of Nigeria emerging as a dark horse.”