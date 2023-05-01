Why experts worry over consumption of noodles, seasoning cubes

Adeze Ojukwu

Have you ever wondered why experts worry over consumption of noodles and seasoning cubes?

Research has, consistently, shown that these delicious staples, along with their tantalizing spices, pose serious health hazards to consumers. For several years, scientists and nutritionists have persistently, warned against excessive consumption of these mini spaghetti.

Unfortunately, the meal is becoming a global favourite, because of its distinctive aroma, which makes the dish, very tasty and irresistible. These yummy delicacies are easy to cook, luscious and flavory, yet bereft of much nutrients.

Based on several research findings, they contain toxic chemicals that may undermine human health. What nutritious food cooks so fast? Why is it addictive and attractive especially to children and the youth? These are some of the questions often raised about noodles. Despite its palatable taste, this delectable cuisine has a lot of downsides.

Recent media reports from some Asian countries, have once again, triggered anxiety over these flour-based products. Following months of tests, Malaysian health officials detected ethylene oxide, a harmful compound, in the special chicken flavour noodles.

The ministry, immediately, recalled the contaminated brands, after confirming that 11 out of 36 samples of noodles contained ethylene oxide.

Expectedly, a member of the Board of Directors at Indofoods, Taufik Wiraatmadja criticized the report, noting, in a statement that their “products were safe.”

“All instant noodles produced by ICBP in Indonesia are processed in compliance with the food safety standards from the Codex Standard for Instant Noodles and standards set by the Indonesian National Agency for Drug and Food Control (“BPOM RI”),” he claimed.

He further argued that the company, “has exported instant noodles to various countries around the world for more than 30 years. We would like to emphasize that our Indomie instant noodles are safe for consumption,” he stressed.

Nevertheless, the Malaysian investigators maintained their stand, despite antics by the company to muzzle the report.

Similarly, experts from Department of Health in Taipei, Taiwan capital, also discovered ethylene oxide, in Indomie chicken flavour, during a random inspection.

Recall that about nine years, India banned a noodle brand, over safety concerns.

Nigeria was unable to take such a punitive measure, because of ineffective regulations and alleged sharp practices by officials, who are often accused of colluding, with food manufacturing conglomerates to undermine safety rules and principles. Asian countries are different, as public health is prioritized and standards are maintained.

These unfortunate incidents have, renewed worldwide fears, about the quality of these dough-based products.

The report has also, underscored the urgency for Nigeria to sanitize the agro-allied sector, being one of the highest consumers of instant noodles.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other related government regulatory agencies need to carry out a holistic surveillance and testing of all noodles in the country. This will, certainly, allay the fears of the public and operators in the sector, particularly medical personnel.

NAFDAC, under the leadership of late Prof Dora Akunyili, was quite proactive and efficient. The agency was so dogged, in its fight against fake and substandard pharmaceutical and food products, that its officials used to inspect manufacturing companies in foreign countries, particularly India, to ensure full compliance with global best practices, for goods manufactured for Nigerian markets.

Today, the agency, many believe has become more of a toothless bull, as many outlets, across the country, parade poisonous wares, which they sell to unsuspecting buyers.

Most respondents, blame greedy importers and unscrupulous enforcement officers for this rot. Over the years, World Health Organization(WHO) has churned out substantial findings about the benefits of eating fresh vegetables and organic products.

Going green is quite commendable, however, many Nigerian farmers and operators in the agro-allied industries, use pesticides, insecticides and preservatives, as well as other deadly compounds, that predispose consumers to inflammatory diseases, cancer and organ damage among others.

Additionally, medical practitioners and nutritionists often recommend drinking about two liters of clean water and home-made fruit juices, which may help to neutralize these injurious substances.

However fluid intake may be restricted for people with renal and heart conditions.

Nigeria parades a rich array of fruits, such as water melon, pineapple, pawpaw, apple and mango. It also produces abundant vegetables, notably fruits pumpkin leaves or ugu, bitter leaf or onugbu, spinach, Holy Basil or nchuanwu, utazi, garden eggs or anara, uziza, as well as cabbage, lettuce, sprouts, carrots, beetroots and broccoli.

Regular eating of almonds, sesame seeds, cashew, hazel nuts, macadamia nuts and other healthy nuts and seeds may also help the body to resist micro-organisms and infections.

Sadly, due to the new craze for materialism and inordinate ambition, many young men and women, prefer to take junks and hardly have time to prepare vegetable-based diets.

Children seem to be the worst victims, as they are often made, to take these harmful junk snacks, particularly cakes, pies, noodles, sweets and sugar-laden juices, which predispose them to obesity, diabetes, respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

The dependence on seasoning cubes is another area of huge worry, according to dieticians. Experts have published ample findings, about the risks posed by these additives, because of their noxious content, especially preservatives, colourants, sweeteners, artificial flavours and several other damaging components.

Other healthier alternatives, such as natural spices and herbs are onions, garlic, ginger, tumeric, ogili, scent leaf ukpaka, pepper, thyme, oregano and rosemary.

Generally, science has provided enough evidence about the dangers of most processed edibles.

A 2021 publication by Parkway East Hospital, Singapore, revealed that one serving of 43g of noodles contain 385 calories, carbohydrate, 55.7g, total fat, 14.5g, saturated fat of 6.5 and a whopping 986 mg of sodium.

“A diet high in salt is linked to an increased risk for stomach cancer, heart disease and stroke, which, in turn, can negatively impact heart and kidney health.”

“Considering the 2g-per-day sodium intake recommendation of the WHO, consuming even just one pack of instant noodles would make it very difficult for you to keep sodium intake, within the recommended limits. Sodium, which can cause hypertension, when taken excessively, it noted.”

This is scary. Tackling the menace will require concerted efforts by the public and government, as well as manufacturers.

Fundamentally, individuals should take personal responsibility of their health, food and safety.

Regulatory organizations should commence a nation-wide public sensitization, in order to equip citizens with the right nutritional information.

Governments should provide an enabling environment for improved services, through excellent welfare packages and adequate security for the officers. These organizations require hi-tech facilities to perform efficiently, in this high risk sector.

This new approach would not only improve operations in the industry, but it will also help the populace to make healthy choices. With this, the nation’s horrible disease burden will reduce, remarkably.

Ultimately, it promises to boost the nation’s economic productivity, life expectancy and the poor Human Development Index(HDI) profile.

•Ojukwu is a journalist, author and Fellow of Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, a US sponsored Fulbright programme. Please kindly send feedback to adeze.ojukwu@gmail.com