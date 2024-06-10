Why cultural rebirth, reorientation work faster through arts, entertainment- Lagos Commissioner 

Ibrahim Quadri

Lagos State Government in partnership with film makers in the State is set to stage a play, Kurunmi as part of measures to foster historical heritage.

The State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka disclosed this during a press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja.

Benson-Awoyinka pointed out that the cultural rebirth and reorientation much desired could happen faster through entertainment and arts.

The performance is set to take place at Alliance Francaise on June 13th and 14th and also at the Terra Kulture Arena on July 20th and 21st, 2024.

Kurunmi is a historical stage play, written by erudite and thespian, the late Professor Ola Rotimi and directed by Muyideen Oladapo, popularly known as Lala.

The Commissioner said, “In line with the vision of the Lagos state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, to make Lagos State the preferred destination for Tourism, Leisure and Business in Africa, I am honoured to present this captivating stage play, KÚRUNMÍ put together by stagecraft Studios and Film Production.

“This play is a masterpiece that showcases our rich cultural heritage, steeped in tradition and history. It showcases the talents of our vibrant arts industry and creativity of our theatre practitioners.

“The play is a historical play that tells the story of a legendary Yoruba king, Kúrunmí, who embodied courage, wisdom, and leadership. The play masterfully weaves together elements of history, culture, and entertainment, making it a must-see for everyone.

“As the Commissioner of Tourism, I recognize the significance of arts and culture in promoting tourism and showcasing our state’s diversity. The play is an excellent representation of our cultural wealth, which I encourage everyone to experience,” the Commissioner stated.

She further noted, “The world is changing rapidly and cultures and traditions are fast losing steam to the world order. As Africans, we have a culture, we have our history. These two elements are most cherished and are a reminder of who we are as a people.

“It is on that basis that the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu threw its weight behind the production of Kúrunmí, the stage play. We know that the cultural rebirth and reorientation that we talk about can happen faster through entertainment and arts.

“Therefore, by attending this play, you will not only be entertained but also gain a deeper understanding of our rich cultural heritage. The talented cast, stunning costumes, and impressive set design will transport you to a world of wonder and awe.

“We support the production of Kúrunmí because we understand the inherent importance and value that it would bring to our society, especially the numerous Lagosians that would go out to watch the play on stage. I urge all residents and visitors to join us in celebrating our cultural excellence by watching KÚRUNMí. Let us come together to support the arts and make our state a hub for cultural tourism.”

The Production Manager, Michelle Adegbola said, the reason for the play is about a leader – a legendary worrior who stood up for the tradition.

She added this was a message for the youth, “no matter the level of technology, we should not forget our background. That is why we are showcasing the play to the public.”

She noted Governor Sanwo-Olu had seen, “the good in our culture and we want everyone to connect with our culture.”

Also speaking, the film director, Oladapo stressed, as people of different cultural backgrounds, “there are ways the Yorubas, Igbos and Hausas do their things. So Kurunmi is taking us to the way we do things, the way we addressed issues. It is about reminding us of our heritage.”