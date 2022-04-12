Why Adeusi was appointed BoT member UNILAG ESDC

Nigeria’s silent millionaire, Tolulope Babtunde Adeusi, was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the University of Lagos Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Centre in 2019, in recognition of his untiring efforts towards wealth creation and development among aspiring entrepreneurs.

Tolulope Babatunde Adeusi is the founder and the first director of Executive One Capital Services Limited as well as the current Operations Director of TGM Education and TGM Pathway companies.

Mr. Adeusi is deeply committed to creating opportunities for the development of the educational sector in Nigeria. Under his visionary leadership, the company was founded to create more opportunities for low and middle-income earners in Nigeria to achieve their dreams of attaining financial freedom through exposure to educational opportunities. He has various young Nigerian graduates who work for him at his various companies.

He is a graduate of the prestigious University of Lagos with a Bachelor’s of Science in Urban and Regional Planning and he is also a Registered Town Planner, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NTIP) and Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC).

He is also the current chairman of the Alumni Committee of the Urban and Regional Planning Department of the University of Lagos among others.

