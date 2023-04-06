WHO seeks partnership with journalists and social media influencers, to curb disease outbreaks in Borno state

Ahmrd Msri, Maiduguri

The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Borno state ministry of Health, has solicited the partnership of the media and social media influence to reduce or eliminate diseases outbreak in Borno state.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a3 day capacity building workshop held at the Pinnacle Hotels, Maiduguri yesterday, the WHO, Acting Emergency Manager, Dr. Samuel Yanyi said “A total of 5,900 cases of Cholera was recorded in 2021 in Borno state with 141 deaths, while 12,479 cases with 285 deaths were recorded in 2022, with an increase in the number of cases and deaths, hence the need for such partnership between the media and health stakeholders to educate people about the disease with a view to curb the outbreak in 2023″.” This training is apt and timely, as media plays a great role in educating the populace to take an informed decision to protect themselves and the society at large in ensuring that the outbreak is minimized or prevented”, Dr. yabyi said.

Dr. Ysnyi said “When people are well educated on their health, they will take informed decisions to prevent themselves, the community, and the society in general. Which will in turn bring down the cases of cholera and other epidemic diseases “.

Also, the Executive Director of Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency ( BOSPHDA), Dr. Lawi Mshrlua said media play an important role in public health care emergencies or outbreaks and commended the WHO for organizing the training in preparations for any health emergencies.

He said early identification of any health emergencies and response will help in a great way in minimizing casualties and spread of the diseases and called on the media to always send alert messages to the response team.

Dr. Lawi equally calls for continued collaboration between the media and public health stakeholders in preventing public health emergencies.